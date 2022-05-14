NEET PG 2022: Admit Card Released at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

Putting rest to the ongoing tussle with regard to the NEET PG 2022 exams, the National Board of Examinations has released the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card on the official website. Students who have applied for the NEET PG 2022 exams scheduled for May 21, 2022, can now visit the official website of NBE to download the admit card.

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory documentary for students to carry along with them to the designated exam centre. The NEET PG 2022 admit card will include the details like the name and roll number of the candidate, name of exam centre and instructions for candidates appearing for the exam.

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also download the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card through the direct link available here.

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card

As per earlier reports, the Supreme Court has refused to postpone the NEET PG 2022 examinations rejecting the petition filed stating that the delay will cause an unavailability of Doctors and affect patient care.

How to download NEET PG 2022 Admit Card

The NEET PG 2022 Admit Card is available on the official website of NBE. To download the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and click on the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card link provided on the official website. The Admit card will be displayed after the students enter the Login ID and Password in the link given.

Admit card out, doesn't mean exam can't be postponed

But it shows how quick they are..

Itni hi tatparta exam ke baad results nikalne aur councelling karane me dikhate to kisi ke sath annyay nahi hota. We want justice #POSTPONENEETPG2022 #JusticeForDoctors #Neetpg2022 — Gulab Singh (@gulabsp) May 14, 2022

With the release of the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card students who have been waiting for a decision on the postponement of the exams have come upfront with urges to postpone the exams to incorporate those who were deemed ineligible to apply due to the pandemic.

Admit card released. Anybody willing to help us, plz do it fast. Time ticking. Plz help us postpone neetpg2022 #neetpg2022 — Rini Kumar (@RiniKumar2) May 14, 2022

