Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    NEET PG 2022: Admit Card Released at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

    The National Board of Examinations has released the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card on the official website. Students who have applied for the entrance examinations can check the results through the link available on the official website. A direct link to download the admit card is also available here. 

    Published On: May 14, 2022 14:04 IST
    NEET PG 2022 Admit Card Released
    NEET PG 2022 Admit Card Released

    Putting rest to the ongoing tussle with regard to the NEET PG 2022 exams, the National Board of Examinations has released the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card on the official website. Students who have applied for the NEET PG 2022 exams scheduled for May 21, 2022, can now visit the official website of NBE to download the admit card. 

    NEET PG 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory documentary for students to carry along with them to the designated exam centre. The NEET PG 2022 admit card will include the details like the name and roll number of the candidate, name of exam centre and instructions for candidates appearing for the exam. 

    NEET PG 2022 Admit Card is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also download the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card through the direct link available here.

    NEET PG 2022 Admit Card

     

    As per earlier reports, the Supreme Court has refused to postpone the NEET PG 2022 examinations rejecting the petition filed stating that the delay will cause an unavailability of Doctors and affect patient care. 

    How to download NEET PG 2022 Admit Card

    The NEET PG 2022 Admit Card is available on the official website of NBE. To download the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and click on the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card link provided on the official website. The Admit card will be displayed after the students enter the Login ID and Password in the link given. 

    With the release of the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card students who have been waiting for a decision on the postponement of the exams have come upfront with urges to postpone the exams to incorporate those who were deemed ineligible to apply due to the pandemic.

     Also Read: NEET PG 2022 NOT Postponed, SC dismisses Plea, Exam to be held on 21st May, Get Details Here 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories