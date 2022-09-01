NEET PG 2022 Counselling likely from September 19, Official notification soon

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: According to media reports, the Medical Counselling Committe will begin the NEET PG 2022 Counselling procedure from September 19, 2022 onwards. The counselling for NEET PG Was postponed by the MCC and a revised schedule for the same is yet to be released by the officials.

An official announcement on the declaration of the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule is yet to be announced by officials from the Medical Counselling Committee. According to a tweet by Press Trust of India, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling is scheduled to begin from September 19, 2022.

NEET-PG counselling for admission to postgraduate medical courses, which was scheduled to begin from September 1, likely to commence from September 19: Official sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2022

The Medical Counselling Committee postponed the NEET PG 2022 counselling procedure to add more seats for the PG Admissions. MCC postponed the counselling procedure until September 15, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Official notification

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Procedure

The NEET PG 2022 Counselling process is conducted for those students who have qualified the NEET PG examinations. Candidates eligible for the counselling procedure are first required to visit the website and complete the registration process for the counselling. After the registrations are completed, the students can complete the choice entry process and wait for the allotment list. The NEET PG 2022 Allotment list will be released based on the ranks secured by students in the exams and the availability of seats.

