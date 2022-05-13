NEET PG 2022 Postponement: Supreme Court to hear Plea Today, NEET PG Admit Cards to be Out on 16th May

NEET PG 2022 Postponement: With the demand for NEET PG 2022 Exam Postponement getting support from all quarters, the Supreme Court of India is all set to hear an urgent petition filed seeking deferment of the postgraduate level medical entrance exam. A two-judge bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud will be hearing an urgent plea filed before it that demands postponement of the NEET PG 2022 Exam today - 13th May 2022. The hearing is scheduled for 10:30 AM the morning. The legal battle for postponement of the NEET PG 2022 exam comes following a round of intense online and on-ground protests held by medical aspirants who have been demanding that the NEET PG Exam be deferred by 8 to 10 weeks from its current date of 21st May 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Exam on 21st May, Admit Cards Expected on 16th May

As per the schedule released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the NEET PG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 21st May 2022. With less than 10 days left for the exam, the exam authority - NBEMS is expected to release the NEET PG Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming exam soon. Tentatively, NEET PG 2022 Admit Cards are likely to be released by 16th May 2022. All the candidates who have registered for NEET PG 2022 exam will be provided their admit cards or exam hall tickets online via the official website nbe.edu.in. However, in case, the apex court orders a stay or orders postponement of the NEET PG 2022 exam, it is likely that the NEET PG Admit Card release date may also be deferred.

Why are Medical Aspirants demanding NEET PG 2022 Postponement?

The key issue with regards to the NEET PG 2022 exam which is scheduled to be held on 21st May 2022 is that it falls too close to the ongoing stray vacancy counselling round for NEET PG 20221 admission cycle. Students have moved to the Supreme Court highlighting that the delay in NEET PG 2021 Counselling has led to confusion and anxiety among the aspirants. In fact, with the counselling for last year’s admission cycle expected to be completed only by mid-May; candidates who are participating in the stray vacancy round will not have enough time to prepare for the NEET PG 2022 exam, putting them at a distinct disadvantage. In light of this, medical aspirants have been demanding postponement of NEET PG 2022 by 8 to 10 weeks. However, so far, NBEMS or the Health Ministry has not hinted that NEET PG 2022 might be postponed. In light of this, the only hope of relief left for medical aspirants is through Supreme Court.

Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Postponement: IMA writes to Health Minister seeking deferment of 21st May PG Medical Entrance Test