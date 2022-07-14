NEET PG 2022 Result Declared for 50% AQI Seats, Check NEET Results for MD, MS, PG Diploma at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2022 Result Declared: Finally, the NEET PG Result 2022 has been announced for AIQ Seats. As per the latest update, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has decided to declare the NEET PG Result 2022 for the recently held national-level medical counselling. The NBE has announced NEET PG 2022 Result for the AIQ/All India Quota seats which are on offer through the centralized counselling process. Medical aspirants who have applied for admission to MD, MS, Postgraduate diploma courses, can now check their selection status for the same online by logging onto the exam portal - natboard.edu.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check and download NEET PG Result 2022 is also placed below as well:

Check NEET PG Result 2022 (AIQ Seats) - Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET PG Cut-off 2022 for AIQ Seats

To confirm the declaration of NEET PG Results 2022 for AIQ Seats, the exam authority has released an official notice which is available on the official website of NBEMS. In addition to sharing the link to the NEET PG Results 2022 for AIQ Seats, the exam authority also notified the Cut-off scores for All India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2022 admission session). The details about NEET PG Cut-offs 2022 is given below:

Category Cut-off Score General/EWS (50th percentile) 275 SC/ST/OBC including PwD of SC/ST/OBC (40th percentile) 245 UR-PwD (45th percentile) 260

NEET PG 2022 Scorecards from 20th July Onwards

NBEMS has announced the NEET PG Result 2022 for AIQ Seats only in the form of a combined PDF list which contains the result status for the candidates. According to the official notice, NEET PG Scorecard 2022 for the medial entrance exam for individual candidates will be issued and made available on the website from 20th July 2022 onwards. The NEET PG 2022 Scorecard will also be available for download online via the official portal - nbe.edu.in.

Also Read: NEET 2022 Postponed?: Delhi HC to hear plea seeking postponement of NEET UG Medical Entrance Test Tomorrow