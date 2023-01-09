NEET PG Application Form 2023 (Out): Apply at nbe.edu.in, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

NEET PG 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 registration process has been started. Eligible candidates must register themselves on the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in. Candidates must fill out the NEET PG application form before the deadline i.e. January 27, 2023. However, they must check out the eligibility criteria before filling out the form.

As per the information bulletin released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the NEET PG admit card will be issued on January 27, 2023. However, the entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on march 5, 2023. After assessment by the authorities, the NEET PG 2023 result will be declared by March 31, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Application Dates

Event Date Last date to apply January 27, 2023 (till 11:55 pm) Edit window for all payment applications January 30, 2023, Last date to make corrections February 3, 2023, Edit window to rectify incorrect images February 14, to 17, 2023

Who is Eligible for NEET PG 2023?

NBE has released the information bulletin containing important dates pertaining to NEET PG 2023. Candidates willing to apply for NEET PG 2023 must fulfill the eligibility criteria prescribed by the authorities-

Candidates willing to apply for NEET PG 2023 must possess the educational qualifications- MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognised by the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

They must possess MBBS qualification registration (permanent/provisional) issued by MCI or State Medical Council (SMC) or Medical Council of India (MCI).

Furthermore, as per the eligibility criteria, NEET PG 2023 aspirants must complete their 1-year internship on or before March 31, 2023.

Moreover, medical graduates belonging to the state of Jammu & Kashmir are not eligible for AIQ 50% seats.

Only those candidates from J&K who have been nominated by the Government of India, under central pool seats, for pursuing MBBS from medical colleges in Jammu & Kashmir will be eligible for AIQ 50% seats. They will have to submit a duly signed affidavit that declares that they have been nominated by the Government of India under the above-mentioned category.

