    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Cut off Revised, Fresh Registration To Starts From 31 Oct at mcc.nic.in

    NEET PG 2022: MCC has reduced the cut-off marks of NEET PG has been decreased by 25 percentile for admission to PG medical programmes. As per the official notice, the NEET PG cut-off marks have been decreased by 25 percentile across all categories. Know details here

    Updated: Oct 20, 2022 10:57 IST
    NEET PG 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Medical Commission (NMC) released a notice stating that the Centre has approved lowering the NEET PG cut-off marks for admission to medical programmes. According to the official notice, the NEET PG cut-off marks have been reduced by 25 percentile for all categories. 

    This decision has been taken considering that a large number of seats had gone vacant in the NEET PG counselling conducted for admissions of last year. Those candidates who became eligible as per the NEET PG 2022 revised cut-off can register from 31st October at mcc.nic.in. 

    NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates 

    Category 

    Cutoff percentile

    General 

    25 percentile

    PwD General category

    20 percentile

    SC/ST/OBC

    15 percentile

    PwD (SC/ST/OBC)

    15 percentile

    NEET PG Revised Cut off 2022 

    Events 

    Dates 

    NEET PG Counselling registration (Fresh)

    31st October 2022

    Last date of NEET PG mop-up round counselling

    4th November 2022

    Choice filling and locking facility

    1st to 4th November 2022

    NEET PG mop-up round result

    9th November 2022

    Reporting to allotted colleges

    10th to 14th November 2022

    NEET PG 2022 Revised Cutoff Notice PDF

    NEET PG Revised Cut off 2022 Official Notice

    In the latest notice, the MCC has stated - “It is for the information to candidates that vide Letter No.F.No. V.11025/379/2022-MEP dated 17.10.2022 & Letter no. N. 12025/129/2022- DE dated 12.10.2022 of MoHFW the NEET PG (Medical/Dental) qualifying percentile has been reduced mentioned in letters annexed below. It is also informed that the candidates who became eligible after lowering of percentile have to do Fresh Registration and exercise Choice Filling Mop - Up Round of PG Counselling 2022 that will be conducted as per schedule mentioned on MCC website. ” 

    MCC Added MBBS Seats for NEET UG 

    Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 242 MBBS seats to the seat matrix for round 1 NEET UG counselling 2022. Earlier, the officials added 197 MBBS seats in the round 1 seat matrix. Candidates can check the newly added seats for NEET UG counselling 2022 at - mcc.nic.in. Apart from this, MCC has rectified the NRI quota seats in Aligarh Muslim University which were not being displayed.

