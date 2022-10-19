NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 242 MBBS Seats For Round 1, Check Notice Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates and notice released by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), it has been stated that more 242 MBBS seats have been added to the seat matrix for round 1 NEET UG counselling 2022. Earlier, the officials added 197 MBBS seats in the round 1 seat matrix. Candidates can check the newly added seats for NEET UG counselling 2022 at - mcc.nic.in.

The colleges that have added NEET UG MBBS seats in round 1 counselling are - ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Bihta, GMERS Medical College, and Government Medical Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The MCC will conduct NEET UG 2022 counselling in four rounds - AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, Mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

MCC Official Notice Regarding NEET UG Seat Matrix For Round 1

It has been mentioned in the official notification by MCC that - "The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from following Institutes (List enclosed) about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received on 17.10.2022. Therefore, the competent authority has decided to include the following M.B.B.S seats in the seat matrix of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 for the larger interest of candidates. The freshly contributed seats are being added to the seat matrix as per attached list."

Check MCC Official Notice PDF Here

MCC Rectified NRI Quota Seats

Apart from this, MCC has rectified the NRI quota seats in Aligarh Muslim University which were not being displayed. It has been stated in the official notification that - “Also the seats of NRI Quota in Aligarh Muslim University were not being displayed to the eligible candidate is now rectified. The eligible candidates will now be able to exercise the choice filling on the NRI Quota Seats in Aligarh Muslim University.”

