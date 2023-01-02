NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases Schedule for Special Stray Vacancy Round

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced a special stray vacancy round for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling procedure. The Medical Counselling Committee has also released a list of candidates eligible for the NEET PG 2022 Stray Vacancy Round.

As per the given schedule, the link for payment of the security deposit for the stray vacancy round and the choice filling and locking will available from January 6 to 8, 2023. The processing of the allotment will be conducted on January 9, 2023, and the Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result will be declared on January 10, 2023. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round can complete the reporting and admission process from January 10 to 14, 2023.

Schedule for stray vacancy Round - Click Here

Eligible candidate list for the stray vacancy - Click Here

NEET PG 2022 Stray Vacancy Fee payment and Choice Filling

The link for candidates to complete the NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round Fee payment and choice filling will be available online. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the fee payment and choice-filling procedure.

Step 1: Visit the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Website

Step 2: Click on the Special Stray Vacancy Round fee payment process

Step 3: Enter the login credentials required

Step 4: Submit the fee through the payment link

Step 5: Click on the choice filling link and enter the required details

Step 6: Submit the choices and click on the final submission

The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round fee payment and choice filling link will be available on the official counselling portal - mcc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page for regular updates on the counselling round.

