NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round Reporting Close Today, Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Reporting today. As per the schedule, the last date for students to report to the allotted colleges is November 24, 2022.

All those candidates who have been allotted seats in the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round can visit the allotted colleges until today to complete the registration and application process. Candidates must note that the allotment has been conducted for the AIQ seats for Postgraduate Medical programmes.

The NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round is the final round of counselling for postgraduate Medical admissions. Those who have been allotted seats can visit the official website - mcc.nic.in to download the allotment letter for the admissions.

List of Documents required for the Reporting process

When reporting to the allotted colleges for the admission procedure candidates need to submit a list of original documents along with photocopies which will be verified by the institutions before the admission is granted. The list of documents to be carried to the exam centre is available below

NEET PG 2022 Rank Card, Result

NEET PG 2022 Allotment Letter

MBBS/ BDS Professional Exam Marksheet

MBBS/ BDS Degree/ Provisional Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Birth Certificate

Category/ Caste Certificate

EWS Category Certificate

Valid ID proof

What after NEET PG Mop-Up Round

After the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round is conducted a stray vacancy round will be conducted for the remaining seats under the different categories for various courses. The registrations for the stray vacancy round will begin on November 25, 2022, and the allotment list will be released on November 28, 2022.

