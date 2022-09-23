NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registrations to close today, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee will be closing the registration window for the NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Counselling today. The link for students to register for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 will be open until 12 Noon today - September 23, 2022. Students who have qualified the NEET PG 2022 entrance exams and are eligible for the NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Counselling can visit the official website until 12 noon today to complete the registration and application process for the counselling process.

The Medical Counselling Committee conducts the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process for the admissions to the postgraduate programmes offered under the All India Quota in Deemed/ Central Universities, AFMS, and PG DNB Seats. The last date for students to enter their preferred choices in the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Choice filling and locking process is September 25, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registrations

Students who are eligible to apply for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process are first required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the Registration link provided. Students must note that only those who complete the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration and choice filling will be considered for the Round 1 Counselling procedure.

MCC will release the NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Counselling Seat allotment results on September 28, 2022. Candidates who have allotted seats in round 1 of NEET PG 2022 Counselling can complete the admission process between September 29 to October 4, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Registration process

The NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Registration link is available on the official website. To complete the registrations for the Round 1 Counselling students are required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the link given following which they can complete the choice filling procedure and submit the application fee.

Step 1: Visit the Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on NEET PG 2022 Counselling

Step 3: Click on the Round 1 Registration link and enter the credentials in the link given

Step 4: Complete the application fee submission

Step 5: Enter the choices as per the order of preference

Step 6: Click on the final submission

