NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC releases notification for PwD candidates to get their Disability Certificate Online, Check Notice PDF Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC has asked PwD candidates through an official notification to get their disability certificate online before NEET PG 2023 counselling starts. The board has released a notice for PwD candidates at mcc.nic.in. Check the notice pdf here

Updated: Jun 27, 2023 13:49 IST
NEET PG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification, for persons with disabilities stating to get an online disability certificate before NEET PG seat allocation starts. In the notice, a list of NEET disability screening centres has also been released from where candidates can get the certificate. Though the disability certificate will be generated online, candidates still have to visit the screening centres for physical examination and quantification of their disability and get a PwD certificate generated online by the centre.

Candidates must note no other certificate except the one generated through the MCC portal will be accepted during admission. All candidates will get the online certificate irrespective of the fact whether they qualify for NEET PG/MDS with the required cut-off percentile or not.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 PwD Notice PDF 

It has been stated in the notice that “Candidates who are desirous to get a PwD seat through the MCC counselling process may get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability screening Centre (as per list attached below) through online mode only.” Check the image of notice below: 




Check List of Disability Certification Centres To Get Online PwD Certificates for NEET PG Counselling 2023 

The Disability Certification Centres will issue disability certificates as per NMC norms to PwD candidates in support of their claim to availing 5% PwD reservation in UG/ Broad Speciality PG courses. Check list below: 

Name of Disability Certification Centre

Specialities Available for which Disability Certificate can be issued as per the category of Disabilities mentioned in Disability Certificate

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College

& Safdarjang Hospital (VMMC &

SJH), Delhi

All Disabilities as mentioned in Disability

Certificate except for Visual disabilities

category and Intellectual Disabilities &

Behavioural disabilities

All India Institute of Physical

Medicine and Rehabilitation

(AIIPMR), Mumbai

For Locomotor Disability only

Institute of Post-Graduate Medical

Education & Research (IPGMER), Kolkata

All Disabilities as mentioned in Disability

Certificate

Madras Medical College (MMC), Chennai

All Disabilities as mentioned in Disability

Certificate

Grant Government Medical College,

J.J. Hospital Compound, Mumbai

All Disabilities as mentioned in Disability

Certificate

Goa Medical College, Goa

All Disabilities as mentioned in Disability

Certificate except Speech Disability

Govt. Medical College and Hospital,

Chandigarh

All Disabilities as mentioned in Disability

Certificate

Check NEET PG 2023 Notice PDF Here 

NEET PG 2023 Counselling to start soon

MCC is expected to release the NEET PG counselling schedule anytime soon. As per media reports, the MCC will start registration for the counselling of NEET likely from July 15. An official information brochure, comprising details regarding the seat allocation process will be released at: mcc.nic.in. A total of 4 rounds of counselling will be held for seat allocation. MCC will release the seat matrix for NEET PG 2023 counselling soon. 

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023 Expected to Begin on July 15, Schedule Soon

