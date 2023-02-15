    NEET SS 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Window Close Today, Check Application Details Here

    Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET SS 2022 Counselling mop-up round registrations today. Candidates who are eligible to apply can visit the official website of NEET SS 2022 to complete the application process.

    Updated: Feb 15, 2023
    NEET SS Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round
    NEET SS Counselling Mop-Up Round: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling Registration window today - February 15, 2023. Eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of NEET SS Counselling 2022 and complete the registration and option entry process within the time period provided.

    Candidates who have qualified the NEET SS 2022 exams are eligible to apply for NEET SS 2022. Students must note that those who have already been allotted seats in the previous rounds of counselling are not eligible to apply for the mop-up round. NEET SS 2022 mop-up round is conducted to fill the remaining vacant seats in the various streams. 

    To apply for the NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up round candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the counselling registration link given. The NEET SS 2022 Counselling mop-up round registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the NEET SS 2022 mop-up round counselling registrations

    NEET SS Counselling Registration Link - Click Here

    NEET SS Counselling Official Schedule - Click Here

    NEET SS 2022 Counselling Nop-Up Round Schedule

    Event

    Date

    MopUp Round Registration Begins

    February 13 to 15, 2023 (payment facility up to 4.00 pm of Feb 15)

    Choice filling and locking

    February 13 to 15, 2023 (choice locking between 5.00 pm of Feb 13 to 11.59 pm of Feb 15

    Processing of seat allotment

    February 16, 2023,

    Declaration of Seat Allotment Result

    February 17, 2023,

    Reporting at allotted colleges

    February 18 to 23, 2023 ( upto 5.00 pm)

    How to apply for NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling

    The NEET SS 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round registration window will close today. Candidates eligible to apply for the NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up round counselling process can visit the official website or follow the steps given here. 

    Step 1: Visit the NEET SS 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Link

    Step 3: Enter the credentials required 

    Step 4: Enter the course and college as per order of preference

    Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

    What After NEET SS Mop-Up Round Counselling

    After completing the registration for NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up round counselling, the Medical Counselling Committee will process the allotment on February 16, 2023 and release the allotment result on February 17, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can complete the admissions from February 18 to 23, 2023.

