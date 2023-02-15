NEET SS 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Window Close Today, Check Application Details Here

NEET SS Counselling Mop-Up Round: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling Registration window today - February 15, 2023. Eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of NEET SS Counselling 2022 and complete the registration and option entry process within the time period provided.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET SS 2022 exams are eligible to apply for NEET SS 2022. Students must note that those who have already been allotted seats in the previous rounds of counselling are not eligible to apply for the mop-up round. NEET SS 2022 mop-up round is conducted to fill the remaining vacant seats in the various streams.

To apply for the NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up round candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the counselling registration link given. The NEET SS 2022 Counselling mop-up round registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the NEET SS 2022 mop-up round counselling registrations

NEET SS Counselling Registration Link - Click Here

NEET SS Counselling Official Schedule - Click Here

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Nop-Up Round Schedule

Event Date MopUp Round Registration Begins February 13 to 15, 2023 (payment facility up to 4.00 pm of Feb 15) Choice filling and locking February 13 to 15, 2023 (choice locking between 5.00 pm of Feb 13 to 11.59 pm of Feb 15 Processing of seat allotment February 16, 2023, Declaration of Seat Allotment Result February 17, 2023, Reporting at allotted colleges February 18 to 23, 2023 ( upto 5.00 pm)

How to apply for NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling

The NEET SS 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round registration window will close today. Candidates eligible to apply for the NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up round counselling process can visit the official website or follow the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the NEET SS 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Link

Step 3: Enter the credentials required

Step 4: Enter the course and college as per order of preference

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

What After NEET SS Mop-Up Round Counselling

After completing the registration for NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up round counselling, the Medical Counselling Committee will process the allotment on February 16, 2023 and release the allotment result on February 17, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can complete the admissions from February 18 to 23, 2023.

Also Read: TS Inter Practical Exam 2023 Today, Check Important Guidelines Here