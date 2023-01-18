NEET SS Counselling 2022: FORDA Urges for MopUp Round as Over 1,000 Seats Remain Vacant

NEET SS Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has written a letter to the Director General of Health Services regarding NEET SS Counselling 2022. In the letter, FORDS has informed that almost 1,000 seats are still vacant after the conduction of NEET SS Counselling Round 1 and 2. Thus, FORDA has urged the authorities to conduct a mop up round to prevent the wastage of remaining seats.

The official statement of the same reads. “After the current counselling process (both round 1 and 2), more than 1000 seats have remained unfilled across the country The gravity of this tremendous loss of opportunity cannot be stressed enough and this necessitates an urgent solution.”

“In the recent past, the cut off score was decreased significantly to make up for the eligibility We suggest and request that a similar step can considered along with the conduct of a mop-up round, for the current session,” it added.

Doctor’s Federation Urges for MopUp Round

The doctor’s federation requested for a NEET SS mop-round from the authorities and said, “the seats which were not joined by the candidates to whom they were allotted, be also made a part of the mop-up round, thereby adding to the seat pool.”

“A provision for the same may be initiated by your esteemed office to facilitate them to relinquish their seats in case they do not continue with it,” they added.

NEET SS Counselling 2022

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) previously declared the NEET SS round 2 counselling 2022 results on January 4, 20-23. Candidates were able to check the results on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Further, authorities asked the shortlisted candidates to report to the allotted colleges from January 6 to 12, 2023.

