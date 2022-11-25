NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1: Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Choice filling procedure from today, November 25, 2022, onwards. Candidates who have registered for the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Counselling can complete the choice-filling procedure through the link available on the official website.

According to the official schedule released, the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Choice filling link will be available online until November 28, 2022. Candidates must also note that the last date for students to register for NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Counselling is November 28, 2022.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 Counselling Choice filling link is available on the official counselling website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Counselling Choice filling process through the link available here.

NEET SS counselling Choice Filling - Click Here

How to complete the NEET SS 2022 Choice Filling process

The NEET SS 2022 Choice Filling process us conducted online mode. Those candidates who have registered or are eligible to register for the NEET SS 2022 Choice filling procedure are first required to complete the registrations for participating in the counselling process.

Step 1: Visit the Medical Counselling Committee official website

Step 2: Click on the Registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the details and complete the registrations

Step 4: Login to enter the choices in the link provided

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

What is NEET SS 2022 Choice Filling?

The NEET SS 2022 Choice filling round is where candidates participating in the counselling/ allotment princess are required to enter their choice of college and course in the order of preference. The allotment of seats in the counselling rounds will be conducted based on the choices entered by candidates and their rank.

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 Counselling For Mop-Up Round To Begin From November 28, Check Recent Updates Here