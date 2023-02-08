NEET SS Counselling: Eligibility Criteria Reduced from 50 to 20 percentile, Check Details Here

NEET SS Counselling: According to some media reports, the Ministry of Health and National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday decided to reduce the eligibility criteria for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) programmes from 50 percentile to 20 percentile, the officials said. However, candidates who have secured 20 percentile and above in the NEET SS Counselling 2022 will be able to participate in the special mop-up round, the reports added.

Final Round 2 Result of NEET SS Counselling 2022 - Direct Link

NEET SS Counselling Additional Mop-Up Round

As per the reports, the authorities of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) after consulting with the National Medical Commission have decided to organise an additional mop-up-round. However, it would be conducted for the remaining vacant seats after the completion of two rounds of the NEET SS Counselling, the letter said.

According to some reports, the eligible candidates appearing for the additional round of the NEET SS Counselling will be the candidates who have secured 20 percentile and above in all subjects in the NEET Super Speciality examination 2022, the reports added. However, the final result for round 2 of SS Counselling 2022 was released on January 4, 2023, in online mode.

NEET Super Speciality 2023

As per past trends, the National Board of Examinations will conduct the NEET SS 2023 examination likely on September 1, 2023, and September 2, 2023. However, the official notification regarding the NEET SS 2023 examinations is not released yet.

Also Read: NTA NEET 2023: Notification Expected Soon, Know Exam Date, 12th Percentage Required for NEET UG Here