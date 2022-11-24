NEET UG 2022 Counselling For Mop-Up Round To Begin From November 28, Check Recent Updates Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has recently revised the schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling for mop up round. Now, as per the new dates, the NEET UG counselling mop-up round will start on November 28. Candidates can check the revised dates of NEET UG counselling for mop-up round at - mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have not been allotted any seat in Round 1 or 2 or wish to apply for an upgrade can register for NEET UG counselling mop-up round at mcc.nic.in. Apart from the mop-up round, the NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round for all India quota, central and deemed institutes will begin from December 15, 2022 now.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates NEET UG Mop-Up round registration November 28, 2022 Last date to register for NEET UG Mop-Up round December 2, 2022 NEET UG Counselling Choice filling/locking November 29 to December 2, 2022 Certification of internal candidates by the respective institutions December 3 to 4, 2022 NEET UG counselling seat allotment process December 5 to 6, 2022 NEET UG Mop Up round seat allotment result December 7, 2022 Reporting at allotted institutes December 8 to 12, 2022

How To Apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022 for Mop-Up Round?

The MCC NEET UG counselling registration process will be followed by choice filling and locking, fee payment, seat processing, result announcement, and reporting. To participate in these, candidates have to register for mop-up round as well. They can go through the steps to know how to register for NEET UG counselling -

1st Step - Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the Homepage, click on the tab - New Registration Round 2 (Once Available).

3rd Step - Now, login with the NEET UG Roll number, password and other credentials.

4th Step - Fill up the application form, and upload all documents.

5th Step - Pay the NEET UG counselling fees and fill in choices and institutions in the order of preference and lock the same.

6th Step - Now, submit the form.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment for Mop-Up

While registration for NEET UG counselling 2022, candidates can fill in as many choices as they want. They may also note that seats might still be available in a few government medical colleges. As per the released dates, the NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 for round is scheduled to be announced on December 7.

