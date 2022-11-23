    NEET UG 2022: MCC Releases Revised State Counselling Dates, Check Complete Schedule Here

    NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022: MCC has announced the revised dates for NEET UG counselling 2022 rounds. As per the new dates released, NEET UG state counselling mop-up round will be held from December 6 to 13, 2022. Check details here 

    Updated: Nov 23, 2022 19:00 IST
    MCC Releases Revised State Counselling Dates
    NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised dates of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG state counselling 2022 today. Candidates can check and download the revised NEET UG state counselling dates at mcc.nic.in. Also, a table has been provided below with revised dates. 

    In October 2022, the Supreme court has directed MCC to follow a strict counselling schedule. As per MCC notification, it has been stated - “Hence, the state counselling authorities are requested to follow the schedule in letter and spirit to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court and to avoid any contempt in this regard.” 

    NEET UG State Counselling Revised Dates 2022

    Events 

    State Counselling Dates 

    All India Quota (AIQ) and Deemed and central Institutes

    NEET UG Counselling Round 2 

    15th to 24th November 2022

    2nd to 14th November 2022

    Last date of joining

    28th November 2022

    22nd November 2022

    NEET UG Mop up round

    6th to 13th December 2022

    28th November to 6th December 2022

    Last date of joining

    18th December 2022

    13th December 2022

    Stray vacancy

    15th to 17th December 2022

    15th to 17th December 2022

    Last date of joining

    21st December 2022

    21st December 2022

    Commencement of academic Session

    15th November 2022

    15th November 2022

    NEET UG State Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule PDF

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 for Mop-Up Round 

    MCC will now conduct NEET UG state counselling mop-up round from 6th to 13th December 2022. Candidates will be able to register for NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round at the official website. Earlier, the NEET UG state counselling mop up round 2022 was scheduled to start from today - 23rd November in online mode. 

    MCC Releases List of Candidates Who Joined Allotted Seats 

    Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a list of candidates who joined in NEET UG 2022 round 1 and round 2 counselling today. According to the list, a total of 18,856 candidates have joined round 1 and round 2 of AIQ, deemed, and central universities. MCC informed that the candidates that have joined their allotted institutions cannot resign their seat or participate in further rounds of counselling.

