NEET UG 2022: MCC Releases Revised State Counselling Dates, Check Complete Schedule Here

NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised dates of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG state counselling 2022 today. Candidates can check and download the revised NEET UG state counselling dates at mcc.nic.in. Also, a table has been provided below with revised dates.

In October 2022, the Supreme court has directed MCC to follow a strict counselling schedule. As per MCC notification, it has been stated - “Hence, the state counselling authorities are requested to follow the schedule in letter and spirit to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court and to avoid any contempt in this regard.”

NEET UG State Counselling Revised Dates 2022

Events State Counselling Dates All India Quota (AIQ) and Deemed and central Institutes NEET UG Counselling Round 2 15th to 24th November 2022 2nd to 14th November 2022 Last date of joining 28th November 2022 22nd November 2022 NEET UG Mop up round 6th to 13th December 2022 28th November to 6th December 2022 Last date of joining 18th December 2022 13th December 2022 Stray vacancy 15th to 17th December 2022 15th to 17th December 2022 Last date of joining 21st December 2022 21st December 2022 Commencement of academic Session 15th November 2022 15th November 2022

NEET UG State Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule PDF

NEET UG Counselling 2022 for Mop-Up Round

MCC will now conduct NEET UG state counselling mop-up round from 6th to 13th December 2022. Candidates will be able to register for NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round at the official website. Earlier, the NEET UG state counselling mop up round 2022 was scheduled to start from today - 23rd November in online mode.

MCC Releases List of Candidates Who Joined Allotted Seats

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a list of candidates who joined in NEET UG 2022 round 1 and round 2 counselling today. According to the list, a total of 18,856 candidates have joined round 1 and round 2 of AIQ, deemed, and central universities. MCC informed that the candidates that have joined their allotted institutions cannot resign their seat or participate in further rounds of counselling.

