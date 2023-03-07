NEET UG 2023: From Application Fee, Exam Cities to List of Documents Required To Upload, Check Key Changes Here

NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2023 registration form. Candidates can apply for NEET UG 2023 at the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The last date to register for NEET 2023 and payment of application fee is April 6. Along with NEET UG application form, NTA has also released the notification with some changes in application fee, exam cities this year.

The NEET UG information bulletin includes all the important details such as eligibility criteria, registration process, fee, etc. As per the latest seat matrix from both National Medical Commission (NMC) and Dental Council of India (DCI), 650 medical and 318 dental colleges have 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 BVSc and AH will be filled through NEET UG 2023.

NEET UG Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET UG 2023 Key Changes

The NEET UG exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023, as per the dates announced. The information brochure has already been released with the NEET registration schedule and exam date. Go through the major changes introduced by NTA -

Increase in NEET UG 2023 Application Fees

As per the notification, the NEET UG 2023 application fee has been revised. There is an increase of Rs 100 for all categories and Rs 1000 for candidates outside India. Check the table below to know NEET UG 2023 application fees -

Categories Application fee General/OBC Candidates Rs. 1700 General-EWS/ OBC-NCL Rs 1600 SC/ST/PwBD and third gender category Rs. 1000 Non-Residential Indian (NRI) category Rs. 9500

Earlier, the application fee was Rs 1,600 for general category, Rs 1,500 for general-EWS and OBC, Rs 900 for SC, ST, PwBD and third gender, and Rs 8,500 for NRI candidates.

NTA Not To Use Age, Application Number In Tie-Breaking

NTA has also changed the tie-breaking rule. Unlike previous years when age and application number used to be among the criteria in NEET UG tie-breaking policy, NTA this year has removed the same, this year.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Cities Decreased

As per the notification, NTA has reduced the number of NEET exam cities. This year, the medical entrance exam will be conducted in 485 exam cities in India and 14 exam cities abroad. Last year, the NEET UG was held in 543 exam cities. Although the number of exam cities outside India remains the same, the test cities in India have been reduced by 58 cities.

Uploading of Address Proof

As per updates, NTA has also instructed candidates to upload their present and permanent address proof while filling the NEET UG 2023 application form. As per the offical notification, it has been stated - “All candidates are required to upload address proof (Present and permanent address) during the online Application Form of NEET (UG) - 2023. The address proof may include AADHAAR Card, Domicile Certificate, Passport, Voter ID card, etc. Both documents (if applicable) are to be merged and uploaded in a single pdf file. If the Present and Permanent addresses are same, then the same document will suffice.”

NEET UG 2023 Score To Be Used for BSc Nursing Admission

NTA has also announced that NEET score will be used to select candidates for admission to BSc nursing courses. NTA stated in an official notification - “MNS (Military Nursing Service) aspirants seeking admission to BSc Nursing Course being conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals for the year 2023 are required to qualify NEET. The NEET score will be used for shortlisting for selection to the four year BSc Nursing course.”

Important Instructions To Be Followed Before Applying For NEET UG 2023

Candidates must go through NEET 2023 eligibility criteria before applying to avoid cancellation of application form.

Once the details are filled in the NEET 2023 application form, it cannot be edited.

No correction facility including category change will be given at any stage after the NEET registration. Therefore, candidates are advised to double check the details before submitting it.

Choose the question paper medium carefully as it can not be changed later.

The NEET UG registration process is considered to be complete once the fee payment is done, otherwise, the application process stands cancelled.

Candidates must download and take a print out of the filled NEET UG application form for future reference.

