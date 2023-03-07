NEET UG 2023 Registration Begins at neet.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency has commenced the NEET UG 2023 registration and application process. The NEET UG 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. The NEET (UG) – 2023 exams will be conducted in 13 languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates who have qualified class 12 and those who will be appearing for the Class 12 board exams in 2023 are eligible to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

The National Testing Agency conducts the NEET UG 2023 entrance exams for admissions to the medical courses offered in medical colleges across the country. Students who qualify the NEET UG exams based on the cutoff released can complete the admissions under the All India Quota and State Quota in the various colleges.

The NEET UG 2023 Registration and Application link is available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. According to the given schedule, the last date for students to complete the NEET UG 2023 registrations is April 6, 2023. Students can check below the complete registration details, eligibility criteria, Documents required for registration and other details here.

NEET UG 2023 Registration - Click Here

NEET UG 2023 Overview

The NEET UG 2023 entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Candidates can check the overall details of the NEET UG 2023 exams below.

Exam Name NEET UG 2023 Exam Date May 7, 2023 Mode of Exam Offline Mode Duration of Exam 3 hours 20 Minutes Timing of Examination 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM Conducting Body National Testing Agency Registration Website neet.nta.nic.in Registration Schedule March 6 to April 6, 2023

NEET UG Registration 2023 Application Form Date and Time

The official notification of NEET UG 2023 consists of the detailed schedule for the entrance exam. Candidates can check the complete schedule for NEET UG 2023 below.

Events Dates Online Submission of Application Form March 6 to April 6, 2023 Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI April 6, 2023 Correction in Particulars To be intimated later on the website Announcement of the City of Examination To be intimated later on the website Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website To be intimated later on the website Date of Examination May 7, 2023 Duration of Examination 3 hours 20 Minutes Timing of Examination 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM Centre, Date, and Shift of NEET (UG) - 2023 Examination As indicated on Admit Card Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys To be intimated later on the website

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria is the minimum criteria required to be fulfilled by the students applying for the entrance exams. Candidates can check their eligibility for the NEET UG 2023 application process here.

Candidates applying must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course.

There is no upper age limit

Candidates must have completed class 12 from a recognized board with Physics, Chemistry and Biology as major subjects

NEET UG 2023 Application Form

The NEET UG 2023 Application process is completely online. In order for candidates to apply for the NEET UG 2023 entrance exams they are first required to complete the registrations through the link given on the website.

Candidates must also note that offline submission of the NEET UG 2023 application form is not required.

When filling the NEET UG 2023 applications, candidates are advised to cross check and review all the information entered in the NEET UG 2023 applications before the final submission.

How to Apply for the NEET UG Registration 2023?

The NEET UG 2023 Registration and Application link is now live on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the NEET UG 2023 registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Click on Fresh Registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Login using the registration credentials to complete the online application form

Step 5: Enter all academic details and required details in the NEET UG 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload the required documents as per the size mentioned

Step 7: Submit the NEET UG 2023 application fee

Step 8: Click on the NEET UG 2023 final submission link

Documents Required for NEET UG Registration 2023

When submitting the NEET UG 2023 application form candidates are required to upload the following documents and scanned images as per the size mentioned.

Scanned photographs

Signature

Left and Right Hand Fingers and Thumb impressions

Category Certificate

PwBD Certificate

Class 10 pass Certificate

Citizenship certificate/Embassy certificate or any Documentary proof of Citizenship certificate

Address proof of present address and permanent address

NEET 2023 Exam Fee Increases

The National Testing Agency has increased the registration fee for the NEET UG 2023 registrations. According to the revised information provided, there is an increase of Rs. 100 for all the categories and an increase of Rs. 1000 for candidates appearing from abroad. Candidates can check the detailed NEET UG 2023 Registration fee below.

NEET UG 2023 Registration Fee

The NEET UG 2023 registration fee has to be submitted online along with the application form. Candidates can check the registration fee for the entrance exam category-wise below.

NEET UG 2023 Application Fee Category Centres in India Centres Abroad General 1700/- 9500/- General- EWS/ OBC-NCL 1600/- SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender 1000/- Processing Charges and Goods and Services Tax are to be paid as applicable

