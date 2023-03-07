    NEET UG 2023 Registration Begins at neet.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    NEET UG Registration 2023 link is now live on the official website. Students eligible to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exams can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency and complete the online registration and application process.

    Updated: Mar 7, 2023 12:46 IST
    NEET UG Application Form 2023 is Live, Get Direct Link Here
    NEET UG Application Form 2023 is Live, Get Direct Link Here

    NEET UG 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency has commenced the NEET UG 2023 registration and application process. The NEET UG 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. The NEET (UG) – 2023 exams will be conducted in 13 languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates who have qualified class 12 and those who will be appearing for the Class 12 board exams in 2023 are eligible to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. 

    The National Testing Agency conducts the NEET UG 2023 entrance exams for admissions to the medical courses offered in medical colleges across the country. Students who qualify the NEET UG exams based on the cutoff released can complete the admissions under the All India Quota and State Quota in the various colleges.

    The NEET UG 2023 Registration and Application link is available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. According to the given schedule, the last date for students to complete the NEET UG 2023 registrations is April 6, 2023. Students can check below the complete registration details, eligibility criteria, Documents required for registration and other details here. 

    NEET UG 2023 Registration - Click Here

    NEET UG 2023 Overview

    The NEET UG 2023 entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Candidates can check the overall details of the NEET UG 2023 exams below.

    Exam Name

    NEET UG 2023

    Exam Date

    May 7, 2023

    Mode of Exam

    Offline Mode

    Duration of Exam

    3 hours 20 Minutes

    Timing of Examination

    2:00 PM to 5:20 PM

    Conducting Body

    National Testing Agency

    Registration Website

    neet.nta.nic.in

    Registration Schedule

    March 6 to April 6, 2023

    NEET UG Registration 2023 Application Form Date and Time

    The official notification of NEET UG 2023 consists of the detailed schedule for the entrance exam. Candidates can check the complete schedule for NEET UG 2023 below. 

    Events

    Dates

    Online Submission of Application Form

    March 6 to  April 6, 2023 

    Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI 

    April 6, 2023 

    Correction in Particulars

    To be intimated later on the website

    Announcement of the City of Examination

    To be intimated later on the website

    Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website

    To be intimated later on the website

    Date of Examination

    May 7, 2023

    Duration of Examination

    3 hours 20 Minutes

    Timing of Examination

    02:00 PM to 05:20 PM

    Centre, Date, and Shift of NEET (UG) - 2023 Examination

    As indicated on Admit Card

    Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys

    To be intimated later on the website

    NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria

    The NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria is the minimum criteria required to be fulfilled by the students applying for the entrance exams. Candidates can check their eligibility for the NEET UG 2023 application process here.

    • Candidates applying must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course. 
    • There is no upper age limit
    • Candidates must have completed class 12 from a recognized board with Physics, Chemistry and Biology as major subjects

    NEET UG 2023 Application Form

    The NEET UG 2023 Application process is completely online. In order for candidates to apply for the NEET UG 2023 entrance exams they are first required to complete the registrations through the link given on the website.

    Candidates must also note that offline submission of the NEET UG 2023 application form is not required. 

    When filling the NEET UG 2023 applications, candidates are advised to cross check and review all the information entered in the NEET UG 2023 applications before the final submission. 

    How to Apply for the NEET UG Registration 2023?

    The NEET UG 2023 Registration and Application link is now live on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the NEET UG 2023 registration and application process.

    Step 1: Visit the NEET UG 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Click on Fresh Registration and enter the required details

    Step 4: Login using the registration credentials to complete the online application form

    Step 5: Enter all academic details and required details in the NEET UG 2023 application form

    Step 6: Upload the required documents as per the size mentioned

    Step 7: Submit the NEET UG 2023 application fee

    Step 8: Click on the NEET UG 2023 final submission link

    Also Read: NEET UG 2023: From Application Fee to List of Documents Required To Upload, Check Key Changes Here

    Documents Required for NEET UG Registration 2023

    When submitting the NEET UG 2023 application form candidates are required to upload the following documents and scanned images as per the size mentioned.

    • Scanned photographs
    • Signature
    • Left and Right Hand Fingers and Thumb impressions
    • Category Certificate
    •  PwBD Certificate
    • Class 10 pass Certificate
    • Citizenship certificate/Embassy certificate or any Documentary proof of Citizenship certificate
    • Address proof of present address and permanent address 

    NEET 2023 Exam Fee Increases

    The National Testing Agency has increased the registration fee for the NEET UG 2023 registrations. According to the revised information provided, there is an increase of Rs. 100 for all the categories and an increase of Rs. 1000 for candidates appearing from abroad. Candidates can check the detailed NEET UG 2023 Registration fee below.

    NEET UG 2023 Registration Fee

    The NEET UG 2023 registration fee has to be submitted online along with the application form. Candidates can check the registration fee for the entrance exam category-wise below. 

    NEET UG 2023 Application Fee Category Centres in India Centres Abroad
    General 1700/- 9500/-
    General- EWS/ OBC-NCL 1600/-
    SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender 1000/-
    Processing Charges and Goods and Services Tax are to be paid  as applicable

    Also Read: NEET SS Counselling 2022: About 900 Seats Vacant, FORDA Requests to Conduct Mop Up Round 2

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.

    FAQ

    Is NEET UG Application 2023 registration started?

    The NEET UG 2023 Registration and Application process has commenced. The last date for candidates to submit the NEET UG 2023 applications is April 6, 2023.

    How to register for NEET UG 2023?

    Candidates can follow the below given steps to complete the NEET UG 2023 Registrations Step 1: Visit the NEET UG 2023 official website Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2023 Registration link Step 3: Click on Fresh Registration and enter the required details Step 4: Login using the registration credentials to complete the online application form Step 5: Enter all academic details and required details in the NEET UG 2023 application form Step 6: Upload the required documents as per the size mentioned Step 7: Submit the NEET UG 2023 application fee Step 8: Click on the NEET UG 2023 final submission link
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification