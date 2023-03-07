NEET UG 2023: NTA Revises Tie-breaking Policy, Check Recent Updates Here

NEET UG 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG). The authorities have made several changes to the exam such as increasing the fee and decreasing the number of exam centers. Apart from this, the tie-breaking rule has also gone through some vital changes. Now, the agency has removed the age and NEET UG application numbers from the tie-breaking factors.

Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2023 registration link has been activated on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. Along with this, the information brochure with the details such as the application process, eligibility, and exam syllabus has also been uploaded. However, candidates can check out the revised NEET UG 2023 tie-breaking procedure here.

Revised NEET UG Tie-breaking Policy

In the upcoming NEET UG 2023 exam scheduled for May, 7,2023. If two candidates score the same NEET marks or percentile scores, the authorities will use the following methods to break the tie-

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in biology (botany and zoology) in the test, followed by,

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in chemistry in the test, followed by,

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in physics in the test, followed by,

Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test,

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in chemistry in the test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in physics in the test

