  3. NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing Round 4 Seat Allotment 2023 Result on October 19, Check Reporting Dates Here

NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing Round 4 Seat Allotment 2023 Result on October 19, Check Reporting Dates Here

NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing Counselling 2023: MCC will release the round 4 seat allotment result for the NEET BDS, BSc Nursing on October 19, 2023. Candidates can check the allotment results online at mcc.nic.in. Know how to check here 

Updated: Oct 17, 2023 20:02 IST
NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the seat allotment results for round 4 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) BDS and BSc Nursing on October 19, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the round 4 counselling can download their NEET seat allotment result online at mcc.nic.in, once the link is active.

Based on the preferences of courses and colleges filled by the candidates, the MCC will process the seat allotment till October 18. A total of 455 seats have been notified by the MCC for NEET BDS, BSc Nursing counselling this time. Those who have registered are required to submit their choices in the order of preference. Those who fail to lock the choices will not be able to modify their preference at a later stage.

NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing Counselling 2023

Candidates can check the table to know the upcoming counselling dates of NEET UG BDS and BSc Nursing: 

Events 

Dates 

Seat Allotment processing 

October 17 to 18, 2023

NEET BDS, BSc Nursing Seat Allotment Result

October 19, 2023

Reporting at the allotted colleges 

October 20 to 24, 2023

How to check NEET BDS, BSc Nursing Seat Allotment Result 2023 For Round 4? 

Candidates who have registered for round 4 can check their seat allotment result online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check NEET UG seat allotment result 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET seat allotment result link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter NEET UG roll number and password 

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Check the result and download allotment letter 

Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling 2023

Candidates reporting to the allocated institute for confirmation of the seat must carry the following original and photocopies of these documents with them:

  • NEET admit card 
  • NEET result
  • Class 12 mark sheet and certificate
  • Class 10 mark sheet and certificate
  • Government-issued photo ID proof
  • Six to eight passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one submitted with the NEET application form)
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Disability Certificate (if applicable)
  • Provisional allotment letter

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
