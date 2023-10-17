NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing Round 4 Seat Allotment 2023 Result on October 19, Check Reporting Dates Here

NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the seat allotment results for round 4 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) BDS and BSc Nursing on October 19, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the round 4 counselling can download their NEET seat allotment result online at mcc.nic.in, once the link is active.

Based on the preferences of courses and colleges filled by the candidates, the MCC will process the seat allotment till October 18. A total of 455 seats have been notified by the MCC for NEET BDS, BSc Nursing counselling this time. Those who have registered are required to submit their choices in the order of preference. Those who fail to lock the choices will not be able to modify their preference at a later stage.

NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing Counselling 2023

Candidates can check the table to know the upcoming counselling dates of NEET UG BDS and BSc Nursing:

Events Dates Seat Allotment processing October 17 to 18, 2023 NEET BDS, BSc Nursing Seat Allotment Result October 19, 2023 Reporting at the allotted colleges October 20 to 24, 2023

How to check NEET BDS, BSc Nursing Seat Allotment Result 2023 For Round 4?

Candidates who have registered for round 4 can check their seat allotment result online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check NEET UG seat allotment result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET seat allotment result link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter NEET UG roll number and password

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the result and download allotment letter

Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling 2023

Candidates reporting to the allocated institute for confirmation of the seat must carry the following original and photocopies of these documents with them:

NEET admit card

NEET result

Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

Government-issued photo ID proof

Six to eight passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one submitted with the NEET application form)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Provisional allotment letter

Also Read: FMGE 2023: NBEMS Releases Last Date to Collect Pass Certificates; Details Inside