FMGE 2023: NBEMS Releases Last Date to Collect Pass Certificates; Details Inside

FMGE 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has notified the last date to collect the pass certificates of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). Candidates can check out the official notification at natboard.edu.in.

According to the latest notice, those who qualified in the FMGE 2023 exam (conducted by NBEMS) have been issued pass certificates after physical verification of identity and files required for the examination. Some candidates have failed to collect their FMGE Pass certificates on their assigned schedules or even thereafter.

FMGE 2023 Latest Notification- Click Here (PDF File)

FMGE 2023: Collect Pass Certificates by February 28, 2024

These candidates must collect their certificates on or before February 28, 2024. They have to take prior appointments from NBEMS to collect them by sending requests to Communication Web Portal (CWS). They must be present at the NBEMS office, PSP Area, Sector- 9, Dwarka, New Delhi as per their appointment to collect FMGE 2023 pass certificates.

FMGE 2023 Pass Certificates will NOT be given to Authorised Representatives

It must be kept in mind that the pass certificates will only be issued on production of required documents and identity verification including face ID/biometrics. The authorities shall not issue the certificate to any authorised representative or any other person other than the candidate himself/herself under any situation.

The official notice further reads,’’In an event a FMGE qualified candidate who has not collected his/her FMGE Pass Certificate till date fails to collect the same even by 28.02.2024, it will be assumed that he/she does not possess required documents to fulfil eligibility and therefore, his/her candidature for said FMGE qualified would stand cancelled. No further opportunity to claim the FMGE Pass Certificate shall be extended.’’

