NEET UG Counselling 2021: 5 Seats Allotted to wards of deceased COVID-19 Warriors, Apply by 28th March

NEET UG Counselling 2021: In a major announcement, the Union Health Ministry has decided to allot 5 MBBS Seats to the wards of deceased COVID-19 warriors who led India’s fight against the pandemic. Following the announcement, MCC – the Medical Counselling Committee has also extended the last date to receive applications from such candidates until 28th March 2022. Candidates who qualify this criteria are advised to send in their applications for NEET UG Seat Allotment 2021 through the respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME) or Directorate Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states.

What does Official Notification Say?

Following the announcement about 5 seats being reserved for wards of deceased COVID-19 warriors by the Health Ministry, the MCC has issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for seat allotment for the same. In addition to this, the committee has also decided to extend the application dates for such candidates until 28th March 2022. Earlier, the last date for applying for seat allotment under this provision was 17th March 2022.

The official notification released by MCC in this regard reads “Reference is made to the earlier notice dated 22.02.2021, wherein the last date for receiving applications from wards of “COVID Warriors (Deceased)” routed through the respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states was mentioned as 17.03.2021. In this regard, it is informed that the date for receiving duly filled in applications through DMEs/ DHSs has been extended upto 05:00 P.M of 28.03.2022 (Monday).”

Who is eligible to apply under NEET COVID-19 Warrior Quota?

To avoid any complications or challenges, the MCC has notified detailed eligibility criteria to identify the candidates who are eligible to appear and participate in the NEET counselling process under the prescribed criteria. According to the notification, only candidates who are wards of deceased COVID-19 warriors who have qualified NEET 2021 exam are eligible to participate in the Medical Counselling Process under this special provision?

How to apply for NEET COVID-19 Warrior Quota?

As reported earlier, the applications from candidates who want to be considered for the seat allotment process under the special NEET COVID-19 Warrior Quota will have to send in their applications directly to DMEs or DHSs of the concerned state or Union Territory (UT). These authorities will then further route their applications to MCC after conducting thorough scrutiny of the same about their eligibility.

Candidates belonging to the Delhi domicile can send in their applications to Dr Poonam Panwar, CMO (NFSG), Nodal Officer (NEET Covid Warrior), Email Id: hospitalcoordinationcell1@gmail.com.

Which MBBS colleges will offer seats under this special provision?

Candidates applying under this special provision will need to specify the location preference for medical colleges where they want to be allotted seats. MCC has reserved one seat each in the following MBBS colleges to be allotted under this special provision NEET COVID-19 warrior quota:

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi (for Girls only),

NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur, MP

JLN Medical College, Ajmer, Rajasthan

Medical College, Alapuzha, Kerala

Late Sh. Lakhiram Memorial Govt. Medical College, Raigarh, Chhattisgarh

