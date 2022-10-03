NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): Registration from 11th Oct, Check NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling Schedule

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 1
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET UG Counselling Registration/ Payment
|
11th to 17th October 2022 (11 AM)
|
NEET UG Counselling Choice filling/ Locking
|
14th to 18th October 2022
|
NEET UG Counselling Verification
|
17th to 18th October 2022
|
NEET UG Counselling Seat allotment
|
19th to 20th October 2022
|
NEET UG Counselling Result
|
21st October 2022
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
22nd to 28th October 2022
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 2
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET UG Counselling Registration/ Payment
|
2nd to 7th November 2022
|
NEET UG Counselling Choice filling/ Locking
|
3rd to 8th November 2022
|
NEET UG Counselling Verification
|
7th to 8th November 2022
|
NEET UG Counselling Seat allotment
|
9th to 10th November 2022
|
NEET UG Counselling Result
|
11th November 2022
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
12th to 18th November 2022
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Mop-up Round
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET UG Counselling Registration/ Payment
|
23rd to 28th November 2022
|
NEET UG Counselling Choice filling/ Locking
|
24th to 29th November 2022
|
NEET UG Counselling Verification
|
28th to 29th November 2022
|
NEET UG Counselling Seat allotment
|
30th November to 1st December 2022
|
NEET UG Counselling Result
|
3rd December 2022
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
4th to 10th December 2022
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray vacancy Round
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Process
|
12th to 13th December 2022
|
NEET UG Counselling Result 2022
|
14th December 2022
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
15th to 20th December 2022
Check NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule Here
