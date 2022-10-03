NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): Registration from 11th Oct, Check NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling Schedule

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) courses. As per the official schedule, NEET MBBS/BDS/B.Sc Nursing registration counselling for round 1 will commence on 11th October 2022.

Candidates can register for NEET UG counselling 2022 at the official website - mcc.nic.in. As per the latest NEET seats data from both the National Medical Commission(NMC) and Dental Council of India (DCI), there are 612 medical and 315 dental colleges that have 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 BVSc & AH seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 1

Events Dates NEET UG Counselling Registration/ Payment 11th to 17th October 2022 (11 AM) NEET UG Counselling Choice filling/ Locking 14th to 18th October 2022 NEET UG Counselling Verification 17th to 18th October 2022 NEET UG Counselling Seat allotment 19th to 20th October 2022 NEET UG Counselling Result 21st October 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute 22nd to 28th October 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 2

Events Dates NEET UG Counselling Registration/ Payment 2nd to 7th November 2022 NEET UG Counselling Choice filling/ Locking 3rd to 8th November 2022 NEET UG Counselling Verification 7th to 8th November 2022 NEET UG Counselling Seat allotment 9th to 10th November 2022 NEET UG Counselling Result 11th November 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute 12th to 18th November 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Mop-up Round

Events Dates NEET UG Counselling Registration/ Payment 23rd to 28th November 2022 NEET UG Counselling Choice filling/ Locking 24th to 29th November 2022 NEET UG Counselling Verification 28th to 29th November 2022 NEET UG Counselling Seat allotment 30th November to 1st December 2022 NEET UG Counselling Result 3rd December 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute 4th to 10th December 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray vacancy Round

Events Dates NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Process 12th to 13th December 2022 NEET UG Counselling Result 2022 14th December 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute 15th to 20th December 2022

