    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): Registration from 11th Oct, Check NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling Schedule

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): MCC has released the NEET MBBS, BDS and B.Sc Nursing counselling dates. Candidates can register for NEET UG counselling in online mode from 11th October at mcc.nic.in. Check schedule here 

    Updated: Oct 3, 2022 19:33 IST
    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT)
    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT)
    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) courses. As per the official schedule, NEET MBBS/BDS/B.Sc Nursing registration counselling for round 1 will commence on 11th October 2022. 
     
    Candidates can register for NEET UG counselling 2022 at the official website - mcc.nic.in. As per the latest NEET seats data from both the National Medical Commission(NMC) and Dental Council of India (DCI), there are 612 medical and 315 dental colleges that have 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 BVSc & AH seats.

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 1  

    Events 

    Dates 

    NEET UG Counselling Registration/ Payment

    11th to 17th October 2022 (11 AM)

    NEET UG Counselling Choice filling/ Locking

    14th to 18th October 2022

    NEET UG Counselling Verification

    17th to 18th October 2022

    NEET UG Counselling Seat allotment

    19th to 20th October 2022

    NEET UG Counselling Result

    21st October 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    22nd to 28th October 2022

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 2 

    Events 

    Dates 

    NEET UG Counselling Registration/ Payment

    2nd to 7th November 2022

    NEET UG Counselling Choice filling/ Locking

    3rd to 8th November 2022

    NEET UG Counselling Verification

    7th to 8th November 2022

    NEET UG Counselling Seat allotment

    9th to 10th November 2022

    NEET UG Counselling Result

    11th November 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    12th to 18th November 2022

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Mop-up Round 

    Events 

    Dates 

    NEET UG Counselling Registration/ Payment

    23rd to 28th November 2022

    NEET UG Counselling Choice filling/ Locking

    24th to 29th November 2022

    NEET UG Counselling Verification

    28th to 29th November 2022

    NEET UG Counselling Seat allotment

    30th November to 1st December 2022

    NEET UG Counselling Result

    3rd December 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    4th to 10th December 2022

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray vacancy Round 

    Events 

    Dates 

    NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Process 

    12th to 13th December 2022

    NEET UG Counselling Result 2022

    14th December 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    15th to 20th December 2022

    Check NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule Here 

    Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Issues Notice Regarding Round 1 Resignation and Reporting

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.

    FAQ

    When will NEET UG 2022 Counselling start?

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 will commence from 11th October 2022.

    Is NEET UG Counselling registration started?

    No, the NEET UG counselling registration will start from 11th October for round 1.

    How many NEET UG counselling round will be held?

    NEET UG counselling will be held in two rounds followed by mop-up round.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification