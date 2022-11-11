NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Revises NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling Round 2 Schedule Again, Check Dates Here

NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022: As per recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has again extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling dates 2022 round 2. Now, candidates can register for NEET UG counselling round 2 until 13th November 2022. Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to end today - 11th November 2022.

MCC issued a notice regarding the extension of NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 at the official website - mcc.nic.in. According to the official MCC notice, the extension has been done because of orders by the High Court of Madras and various representations for the same.

NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022 for Round 2 (Revised)

Events Revised Dates NEET UG Counselling Fresh registration/ payment extended (Round 2) 11 November 2022 Last date for registration and payment 13th November 2022 RESET registration option 13th November 2022 (Upto 8 AM) NEET UG Counselling Choice Filling for round 2 13th November 2022 (upto 4:55 PM as per server time) NEET UG Counselling Choice Locking 13th November 2022 (Till 5:00 PM) Release of provisional NEET UG Counselling result 14th November 2022 Reporting to allotted institutions 15th November 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022 for Round 2 Official Notice

MCC has recently released a date extension notice that stated - “In view of decision passed by Hon’ble High Court of Madras in, 28373 of 2022 and many representations being received to extend the schedule of UG Round-2 the competent authority has decided to extend the UG Counselling 2022.” Further it reads - “All the State Counselling Authorities/DME’s may extend the schedule of the NEET UG Round-2 in their respective states accordingly.”

NEET UG Counselling 2022

Candidates can register for NEET UG counselling 2022 for round 2 at the official website - mcc.nic.in. As per the latest NEET seats data from both the National Medical Commission(NMC) and Dental Council of India (DCI), there are 612 medical and 315 dental colleges that have 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 BVSc & AH seats.

