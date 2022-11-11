NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Dates Extended, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Mop-Up Round Registrations: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the deadline for the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Registrations. As per the new dates, the last date for students to register for the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round is November 13, 2022. Candidates who were unable to complete the registrations can now utilize the extended time window to complete the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round registrations and submit the application fee.

Along with the extension of the dates, the Medical Counselling Committee has also released a notification regarding the seats removed and added in the mop-up round of NEET PG 2022 Counselling. Candidates can visit the website or click on the notification link available here to check the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round seat matrix.

To register for the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round, candidates are required to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link available here to register for the mop-up round.

Mop-Up Round Revised schedule - Click Here

Mop-Up Round Seats Notification - Click Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Registrations

NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration link is available on the website of the Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds can visit the website and register for the Mop-Up Round.

After the registration process is completed, candidates will be able to enter the choices for the allotment list. Candidates are advised to make the choices as per their preference of course and college for the allotment process.

Those allotted seats in the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round can visit the college allotted and complete the admission procedure.

According to the official notification released, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Registration link will be available on the website until 3 PM. Along with this, the choice-filling link process has also been extended to November 13, 2022.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round Choice Filling Close Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in