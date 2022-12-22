NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Conclude MBBS Admission Through State Counselling on December 28

State NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the deadline for State NEET UG Counselling 2022 MBBS Admission i.e. December 28, 2022. Candidates willing to take admission into the MBBS programme must do the same before the last date. However, MCC will also conduct the 2nd Mop-Up Round and Stray vacancy round for BDS, and BSc seats.

As per the official notification, the university will soon release the schedule for NEET UG 2022 Counselling 2nd mop-up and stray vacancy round for BDS and BSc (Nursing) seats on the official website, mcc.nic.in.According to the revised schedule, NEET UG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round will be conducted by the deemed universities from December 24 to 28, 2022.

MCC will release the stray vacancy result on December 23, 2022. Candidates who opted for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round can check the result on the official website i.e. mcc. nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Schedule

Event Revised dates Processing of Seat Allotment December 21 to 22, 2022 Announcement of Result December 23, 2022 Candidates to report December 24 to 28, 2022 Forwarding the list of students in order of merit equalling to Ten times the number of vacant seat to the medical colleges by the authorities to deemed university December 23, 2022, Stray vacancy round by deemed university December 24 to 28,2022

NEET UG Counselling Revised Schedule

As per the official notice, MCC had to revise the State NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy schedule to prevent the overlapping of both rounds. Thus, the university decided to delay the NEET UG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round so that the states could complete the mop-up round and there is no clash in the dates of the Mop-Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round.

Also Read: NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Stray Vacancy on Dec 23, Check Reporting Schedule Here