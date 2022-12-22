    NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Conclude MBBS Admission Through State Counselling on December 28

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: The MBBS admissions through state counselling will end on December 28, 2022. Candidates willing to take admission to deemed universities must do the same before the last date. Check updates here

    Updated: Dec 22, 2022 11:47 IST
    NEET UG Counselling 2022
    NEET UG Counselling 2022

    State NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the deadline for State NEET UG Counselling 2022 MBBS Admission i.e. December 28, 2022. Candidates willing to take admission into the MBBS programme must do the same before the last date. However, MCC will also conduct the 2nd Mop-Up Round and Stray vacancy round for BDS, and BSc seats.

    As per the official notification, the university will soon release the schedule for NEET UG 2022 Counselling 2nd mop-up and stray vacancy round for BDS and BSc (Nursing) seats on the official website, mcc.nic.in.According to the revised schedule, NEET UG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round will be conducted by the deemed universities from December 24 to 28, 2022.

    MCC will release the stray vacancy result on December 23, 2022. Candidates who opted for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round can check the result on the official website i.e. mcc. nic.in.

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Schedule

    Event

    Revised dates

    Processing of Seat Allotment

    December 21 to 22, 2022

    Announcement of Result

    December 23, 2022

    Candidates to report

    December 24 to 28, 2022

    Forwarding the list of students in order of merit equalling to Ten times the number of vacant seat to the medical colleges by the authorities to deemed university

    December 23, 2022,

    Stray vacancy round by deemed university

    December 24 to 28,2022

    NEET UG Counselling Revised Schedule

    As per the official notice, MCC had to revise the State NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy schedule to prevent the overlapping of both rounds. Thus, the university decided to delay the NEET UG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round so that the states could complete the mop-up round and there is no clash in the dates of the Mop-Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round.

    Also Read: NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Stray Vacancy on Dec 23, Check Reporting Schedule Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification