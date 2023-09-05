NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Choice Filling, Locking Facility Ends Today, Know How to Lock Choices Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling and locking facility for the NEET Undergraduate (UG) counselling round 3 today: September 5, 2023, in online mode. The counselling committee will close the choice-filling process at 11.55 PM. Candidates who have not made the choices yet can make the choices through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

According to the given schedule, candidates need to lock their preferred choices between 3 pm and 11.55 pm today September 5, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be conducted between September 6 to 7, 2023. Whereas the NEET UG result for round 3 counselling will be announced on September 8, 2023. Shortlisted candidates need to upload the necessary documents on the MCC portal on September 9, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 in the table below:

NEET Choice filling facility September 5, 2023 (11.55 pm) Choice locking process September 5, 2023 (from 3 pm to 11.55 pm) Processing of seat allotment September 6 to 7, 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result September 8, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on the MCC portal September 9, 2023 Reporting/ Joining September 10 to 18, 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC September 19 to 20, 2023

How to lock NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 choices online?

Medical aspirants who have participated in the NEET UG counselling round 3 to get admission into various MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses can check the below-mentioned steps to know how to complete the choice-locking process online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the tab registration link available

Step 3: After this, log in using the registration details

Step 4: Click on the choice filling tab

Step 5: Go through the filled choices carefully and then submit

Step 6: Now, click on the lock button

Step 7: Take a printout of the locked choices

