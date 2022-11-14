NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2022 Allotment Today, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Round 2: Medical Counselling Committee is likely to release the UG Counselling 2022 round 2 Seat Allotment Result today. Candidates who have applied for the NEET UG 2022 Second-Round Counselling will be able to check the Round 2 allotment result through the link which will be made available on the official website.

As per the schedule given, the NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be released on November 14, 2022, and the reporting to the allotted colleges will begin on November 15, 2022. The NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Schedule will include the details such as the list of candidates and the course and college allotted.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result will be made available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. A direct link for students to check the NEET UG 2022 Second Round Merit List will also be made available here.

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment List - (Link to be available soon)

How to Download NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result

The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Results today. To check the allotment results candidates need to visit the website and download the allotment list provided. The NEET UG 2022 Round 2 allotment result will be released as a pdf document. Check the steps given here to download the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the MCC official website

Step 2: Click on UG Counselling

Step 3: Click on the Round 2 Allotment Result link on the homepage

Step 4: Download the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result for further reference

What After the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment List is released?

Candidates who have been allotted seats as per their choice can complete the NEET UG 2022 admission procedure at the assigned colleges. Candidates reporting to the allotted colleges need to carry along with them all the necessary documents for the admission procedure.

After the second round of admissions are completed, students will be provided with the registration window for the mop-up round counselling. The mop-up round counselling is conducted for those students who are unable to secure a seat in the first two counselling rounds.

Also Read: JNU Admissions 2022: Round 3 Merit List Released, Check at jnuee.jnu.ac.in