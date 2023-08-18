NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result 2023 out, download list at mcc.nic.in

  1. Home
NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2023: MCC has announced the seat allotment result for round 2 today. Candidates can check the NEET UG seat allotment result through the official website: mcc.nic.in. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 18, 2023 15:30 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment results today, August 18, 2023. Candidates can check their round 2 allotment result through the link available on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Earlier, the provisional result of NEET UG seat allotment was released. Any discrepancy in the result must be informed to the MCC of DGHS today by 11 AM through email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change.

As per the official schedule, candidates can upload their documents on MCC portal on August 19, whereas all those who have been allotted seats can report to their respective colleges from August 20 to 28, 2023. The verification of joined candidates' data by institutes will be done from August 29 to 30, 2023.

NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2 - Direct Link

NEET Provisional seat allotment round 2 result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

NEET UG Provisional Allotment Status for Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

NEET Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 2

The registration process for round 2 started on August 9 and ended on August 14, 2023. Candidates can check the allotment result and admission dates from the table provided below: 

Events 

Dates 

NEET UG seat allotment result

August 18, 2023

Uploading of documents at MCC portal

August 19, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institute

August 20 to 28, 2023

Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes

August 29 to 30, 2023

How to check NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result 2023? 

Candidates who have registered for round 2 can check their seat allotment result online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check NEET UG seat allotment result 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter NEET UG roll number and password 

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Check the result and download allotment letter 

NEET Counselling 2023 Overview

Candidates can check the important highlights of NEET UG Counselling 2023: 

Factors

Particulars

Conducting Bodies

AIQ- By Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) for the National Medical Council

State Quota - Respective state authorities

Counselling Website

AIQ - mcc.nic.in

Seat Intake

AIQ - 15% of Govt Seats, 100% of Deemed and Central University seats, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS and JIPMER seats

State Quota - 85% of Govt seats, 100% of private seats of the state

