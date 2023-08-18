NEET 2023 Seat Allotment LIVE Updates: UG Round 2 Allotment List Declared at mcc.nic.in

18 Aug, 2023 04:05 PM IST NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Allotment FAQ If a candidate does not report at the allotted college during Round 2 should they register again for Round 3? Ans:- Yes, the security amount of the candidate will be forfeited and they can participate in Round 3 only with fresh payment.

18 Aug, 2023 03:51 PM IST NEET UG Counselling 2023: FAQs Is it necessary to join allotted Medical/Dental College in a particular round to get chance to participate in the next counselling round? Ans: No, candidates need not report or join the allotted college of a previous round since there is a free exit. However, if they want to retain the seat and upgrade in the next round they have to physically join the college in the previous round and give up-gradation willingness for the next round at the time of admission.

18 Aug, 2023 03:19 PM IST NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Allotment Result Announced The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the NEET UG 2023 round 2 final allotment list Click Here to Check NEET UG 2023 final allotment result

18 Aug, 2023 03:16 PM IST Reserved Seats for NEET UG 2023 Counselling. The NEET UG 2023 counselling is conducted for the 15% All India Quota seats. The number of seats available under the reservation quote is as follows S.C.- 15%

S.T.- 7.5%

O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%

EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%

PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%

18 Aug, 2023 03:07 PM IST NEET UG Counselling 2023 NEET UG Counselling 2023 is conducted for admission to the undergraduate medical (MBBS) programmes offered in government medical colleges. The counselling is conducted for the All India Quota seats/ Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates)



18 Aug, 2023 02:10 PM IST What After NEET UG Round 2 Allotment After the NEET UG 2023 round 2 allotment result is announced, candidates who have been allotted seats will be able to upload the documents on the MCC portal on August 19, 2023 following which they can report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission process. Check complete schedule below. Particulars Date Round 2 allotment result August 18, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal August 19, 2023 Reporting to colleges August 20 to 28, 2023 Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC August 29 to 30, 2023

18 Aug, 2023 01:53 PM IST NEET UG Counselling 2023: KCET NEET Post Seat Allotment Schedule Out Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Karnataka recently released the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 allotment result. The Karnataka Examination Authority has now released the NEET UG Counselling 2023 post-seat allotment schedule. As per the released schedule, candidates can exercise their choices from August 18 to 20, 2023. Also Read: KEA KCET 2023 Round 1 Choice Filling starts at kea.kar.nic.in, check post UGCET seat allotment schedule here

18 Aug, 2023 01:43 PM IST Website to check NEET UG Round 2 allotment result The NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced in the online mode. The allotment result will be announced as a pdf file consisting the names and allotted colleges. Canddiates can check the NEET UG 2023 round 2 allotment result on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

18 Aug, 2023 12:49 PM IST NEET UG 2023 Admissions: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Schedule Out The AYUSH NEET UG counselling schedule has been released. According to the schedule released four rounds of counselling will be conducted. The round 1 counselling procedure will begin from September 1. Also Read: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling dates 2023 out at aaccc.gov.in, check complete schedule here

18 Aug, 2023 11:52 AM IST NEET UG 2023 Provisional Allotment Status Released The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the provisional allotment status of the UG candidates for round 2. The allotment list consists of the candidate rank along with institution allotted in the first round and the category of allotment. Click Here to Check Provisional Allotment status for Round 2

18 Aug, 2023 11:31 AM IST NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Allotment Result Expected Soon The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to announce the NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment results today. Although an exact time for the announcement of the result has not been announced, it is expected that the results will be announced in a short while. Also Read: NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result 2023 releasing today, download list at mcc.nic.in

18 Aug, 2023 11:14 AM IST How many rounds of counselling will be conducted? Based on the schedule a total of three counselling rounds are being conducted for admission to undergraduate MBBS programmes. After the third allotment the Medical Counselling Committee will also be conducting a stray vacancy round based on the availability of seats after the third round admission.

18 Aug, 2023 10:52 AM IST Details mentioned on NEET UG Round 2 allotment result The NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced as a pdf document. The pdf will include the list of students who have been allotted seats and the college allotted. The following details will be mentioned on the allotment list. Candidate name

Roll number

Rank

College allotted

Category

18 Aug, 2023 09:54 AM IST When will the NEET UG allotment result be announced? According to the official schedule available, the NEET UG 2023 round 2 allotment result will be announced on August 18, 2023. However, an exact time for the announcement of the result is awaited. The medical counselling committee will notify candidates of the announcement of the round 2 allotment result.

18 Aug, 2023 09:52 AM IST Where to Check NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Allotment? The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the round 2 seat allotment results for NEET UG candidates. Those who have applied for the round 2 AIQ seats in the medical colleges can visit the official website - mcc.nic.in to check the allotment result.