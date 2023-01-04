NEP 2020: New Curriculum Till Class 2 to be Launch on Vasant Panchami

New Education Policy: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday inaugurated the National Kala Utsav 2022-2023 at the Regional Institute of Education in Odisha. Speaking on the occasion he said that the new curriculum frameworks are being prepared under the New Education Policy 2020 which includes developing school textbooks in Indian languages. Pradhan also announced that the textbooks for early childhood education will be launched on the occasion of Vasant Panchami this year which falls on January 26, 2023.

The minister informed that the Indian education model is to be showcased during the G-20 summit this year. As per the recent updates, Pradhan also said that school textbooks along with the teaching-learning resources would be launched for the students of pre-primary to Class 2 in January 2023.

Mr. Pradhan also said that Indian tradition and culture will be considered a part of the school syllabus. He said this after inaugurating the five-day National Kala Utsav 2022-2023 in Bhubhaneshwar which is organized by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE). Adding that the new syllabus will be aimed at creating responsible residents of the 21st Century.

What is National Kala Utsav?

The National Kala Utsav was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 with an aim to make India a global leader during the Amrit Kaal. Speaking on the occasion Mr. Pradhan said that the art, literature, and culture of India have played an integral part in the Indian education system. However, progress in designing the school textbooks under the New Education Policy 2020 has been made.

As per the recent updates, diploma and engineering course books are being designed in Indian languages and their planning is underway to launch the textbooks for BA, B.Com, and B.Sc programmes in regional languages.

The Union Education Minister also said that the G20 Summit will give India an opportunity to showcase the country's art, culture, and heritage to the world. He also appealed to the students, educational institutions, and participants of this Utsav to take initiative in the G20 education working group. According to the Ministry of Education (MoE), the NEP 202O as well as the Indian education model will be at the centre of the stage.

Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 To Be Held on January 27, Check PM Modi's PPC Venue and Theme Here