NEP 2020: Revised NCERT Books Expected to be Introduced from 2024-25, Check Details Here

Revised NCERT Books Launch: According to the Education Ministry, new NCERT books revised as per the National Education Policy (NEP) are going to be launched in the schools from the academic session 2024-25. The textbooks will be relaunched in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

As per a senior official, "The new textbooks are likely to be introduced from 2024-25 academic session. It is a tall task but we are aiming for that. The textbooks will be revised as per the new NCF, work on which is already going on.”

He further added, “Since COVID-19 has taught us that there is an appetite for digital learning, all the new textbooks will simultaneously be made available digitally so anybody can download it.”. The official stated an institutional framework will be created to ensure that the textbooks are updated on a regular basis because they shouldn't be "static."

About NEP 2020 Curriculum

A "5+3+3+4" curriculum pedagogical structure is what the NEP 2020 envisions. Children will spend five years in the foundational level, three years each in the preparatory and middle stages, and four years in the second stage under the new educational system defined in NEP 2020.

The Centre started the procedure of revising the NCET books and appointed former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Kasturirangan as the head of a 12-member steering committee that will be responsible for developing a new National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

The 4 NCFs are being prepared i.e. NCF for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCFECCE), NCF for School Education (NCFSE), NCF for Teacher Education (NCFTE), and NCF for Adult Education (NCFAE).

Briefing the process, a senior official said that All states and union territories first prepared their State Curriculum Frameworks (SCFs), which went through a process of district-level consultations, mobile app survey, and development of position papers by the State Focus Groups in 25 areas or themes identified as per the NEP, 2020, including ECCE, Teacher Education, and Adult Education.

