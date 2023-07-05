NExT Exam Likely to be Conducted in May 2024; Check Details

NExT Exam 2024: A countrywide demonstration is currently underway in opposition to the upcoming National Exit Test (NExT). The NExT examination, scheduled to take place twice a year in May and November, is now subject to a potential change. Dr. Shubham Anand, the national chairman of the Global Association of Indian Medical Students, has proposed the possibility of shifting the exam to May of the following year instead of its originally intended date this year.

"#NEXT will most likely be postponed to February and there are also chances that it will happen directly in May. NMC had asked Universities to send the current status of course completion and in most colleges it's ending after February. Hope NMC clears the air soon," he tweeted.

"In running curriculum, students had to appear final MBBS exam with four subjects, but in NEXT, curriculum of which is completely unknown to students, they will have to study 19 subjects. Is it humanly possible for students to go through all these subjects?," questions All India Student's Union (AISU).

Medical Professionals Call for Internship Curriculum Revisions and Opposition to NeXt Exam

Dr. Datta, a Junior Resident at AIIMS Delhi and former FAIMA member, expressed his views on Twitter, addressing the National Medical Commission (NMC). Instead of implementing the #NEXTEXAM, Dr. Datta suggested that the NMC should prioritize revising the internship curriculum to ensure the development of better doctors and improved healthcare in the country. Dr. Datta also emphasized the need to alleviate the burden on interns by hiring phlebotomists and operators for nonclinical tasks, thereby streamlining the workload.

On the same topic, Dr. Rohan Krishnan, the national chairman of FAIMA, took to Twitter and urged all universities to oppose the NeXt examination. According to him, granting degrees to students is the responsibility of the universities themselves, and if the AIIMS Delhi conducts the examination, universities would lack the moral authority to award degrees without conducting their own exams. Dr. Krishnan also expressed concerns about the potential decline in the passing percentage of the NeXt examination if the current situation persists.

