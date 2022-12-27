NID DAT 2023 Application Correction Window To Close Today, Know Details Here

NID DAT 2023: National Design Institute (NID) will close the application correction window for Design Aptitude Test (DAT) today-December 27,2022. Candidates can make necessary changes in the NID DAT 2023 application form on the official website i.e. admissions.nid.edu.To make the required changes, they need to log in with the email ID, date of birth, and password.

Candidates must note that they cannot make any modifications in the fields such as programme applied, name of the candidate, date of birth, registered email ID, and registered mobile number. However, they are allowed to make changes in fields like the preferred type of examination, qualifying exam - year of appearing or passing, medium of instruction in qualifying exam, place of study - intermediate or degree, mother’s name, gender birth state, birth district, aadhaar card details, and some other details.

NID DAT Application Correction Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Make Changes in NID DAT 2023 Application Form?

As per the updates, today is the last date to make changes to the NID DAT 2023 application form. Candidates can modify the NID DAT 2023 application form at admissions.nid.edu. They can adhere to these steps to edit the form-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on edit application form

Step 3: Now enter the email ID, DOB, and password

Step 4: Now click on submit button

Step 5: Review the form and make required changes

Step 6: Now, click on save and exit button

NID DAT 2023 Exam

The National Design Institute (NID) will conduct the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) on January 2023. Candidates will be able to download the admit Card for DAT Prelims 2023 from January 2, 2023. Those who get passed in the prelims will be eligible for the DAT Mains 2023.

