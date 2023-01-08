NID DAT 2023 Paper Analysis: Prelims Exams Ends Today, Check Expected Cut Off Here

NID DAT 2023: National Institute of Design (NID) has successfully organized the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims today, January 8, 2023, from 10 AM to 1 PM for admissions to the academic session 2023. The NID Entrance Exam was conducted in offline pen and paper mode across 23 cities in the country.

According to the student and expert input, the overall difficulty level of the NID DAT prelims exam was moderately difficult. The full paper has been analysed below.

NID DAT 2023 Exam Schedule

In today’s NID DAT exam, a total number of 26 questions were there in the NID DAT question paper. There were 22 Multiple choice questions (MCQs) and question number 23 to 26 were subjective in nature. Candidates were allotted 3 hours (180 minutes) to solve the complete question paper.

Events Dates NID 2023 Prelims Exam January 8, 2023 (Sunday) Result Announcement M.Des - February 28, 2023 B.Des - March 30, 2023 Rechecking Request for DAT Prelims M.Des - February 28 to March 2, 2023 B.Des - March 30 to April 1, 2023 NID DAT Mains 2023 Admit Card Download M.Des - March 9, 2023 B.Des - April 14, 2023 NID DAT 2023 Mains Exam M.Des - March 20 to April 23, 2023 B.Des - April 29 to 30, 2023 Result Announcement M.Des - May 16, 2023 (4 pm) B.Des - May 18, 2023

NID DAT 2023 Paper Analysis

According to Verma Gupta, the overall difficulty level of the NID DAT paper for the BDes course was moderately difficult. The English section was quite easy, however, the Image and Diagram section of the paper had some tricky questions. An aspirant of NID DAT, Kishore stated that the questions were a little bit longer as well as moderately difficult.

However, the aspirant attempted all the questions whereas the LR section was easy. Another student reported that the NID DAT paper was of average difficulty level. Most of the questions asked from the GK and LR sections were very simple. According to experts and students, the overall paper difficulty level for BDes and MDes is moderately problematic. Most of the aspirants found the picture and diagrams section to be very tricky and uncertain, however, the GK and Reasoning and Logical section were easy.

NID DAT 2023 Result

The National Institute of Design (NID) is scheduled to declare the DAT result for M.Des on February 28 and for B.Des on March 30 at the official portal admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can check the NID DAT prelims result from the ‘Admission’ portal by providing valid login credentials. If any candidate finds any mismatch/ error in the NID prelims result, then he/she can apply for re-checking between February 28 to March 2 for the M.Des course and March 30 to April 1 for the B.Des course. Candidates who will pass the NID DAT 2023 prelims exam can sit for the NID DAT 2023 mains exam.

NID DAT 2023 Expected Cut-off

NID Institute Categories Open Gen - EWS OBC - NCL SC ST PwD NID Ahmedabad 96.84 65.96 79.41 65.27 63.49 52.16 NID Andhra Pradesh 94.17 NE 71.72 53.33 50.51 47.98 NID Haryana 91.15 NE 65.82 46.12 47.91 46.33 NID Madhya Pradesh 88.16 NE 60.95 50.17 46.19 NE NID Assam 87.10 NE 57.17 45.98 NE NE

