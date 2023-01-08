    NID DAT 2023 Paper Analysis: Prelims Exams Ends Today, Check Expected Cut Off Here

    NID DAT Prelims Exam 2023 for BDes and MDes programmes have been successfully conducted today. Students who appeared in the Design Entrance Test and also found the exam moderately difficult can check full information regarding the exam and the expected cut-off for 2023 admissions. 

    Updated: Jan 8, 2023 20:00 IST
    NID DAT 2023 Paper Analysis
    NID DAT 2023 Paper Analysis

    NID DAT 2023: National Institute of Design (NID) has successfully organized the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims today, January 8, 2023, from 10 AM to 1 PM for admissions to the academic session 2023. The NID Entrance Exam was conducted in offline pen and paper mode across 23 cities in the country. 

    According to the student and expert input, the overall difficulty level of the NID DAT prelims exam was moderately difficult. The full paper has been analysed below. 

    NID DAT 2023 Exam Schedule

    In today’s NID DAT exam, a total number of 26 questions were there in the NID DAT question paper. There were 22 Multiple choice questions (MCQs) and question number 23 to 26 were subjective in nature. Candidates were allotted 3 hours (180 minutes) to solve the complete question paper.

    Events

    Dates

    NID 2023 Prelims Exam

    January 8, 2023 (Sunday)

    Result Announcement 

    M.Des - February 28, 2023

    B.Des - March 30, 2023

    Rechecking Request for DAT Prelims

    M.Des - February 28 to March 2, 2023

    B.Des - March 30 to April 1, 2023

    NID DAT Mains 2023 Admit Card Download

    M.Des - March 9, 2023

    B.Des - April 14, 2023

    NID DAT 2023 Mains Exam 

    M.Des - March 20 to April 23, 2023

    B.Des - April 29 to 30, 2023

    Result Announcement

    M.Des - May 16, 2023 (4 pm)

    B.Des - May 18, 2023

    NID DAT 2023 Paper Analysis 

    According to Verma Gupta, the overall difficulty level of the NID DAT paper for the BDes course was moderately difficult. The English section was quite easy, however, the Image and Diagram section of the paper had some tricky questions. An aspirant of NID DAT, Kishore stated that the questions were a little bit longer as well as moderately difficult.

    However, the aspirant attempted all the questions whereas the LR section was easy. Another student reported that the NID DAT paper was of average difficulty level. Most of the questions asked from the GK and LR sections were very simple. According to experts and students, the overall paper difficulty level for BDes and MDes is moderately problematic. Most of the aspirants found the picture and diagrams section to be very tricky and uncertain, however, the GK and Reasoning and Logical section were easy.

    NID DAT 2023 Result 

    The National Institute of Design (NID) is scheduled to declare the DAT result for M.Des on February 28 and for B.Des on March 30 at the official portal admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can check the NID DAT prelims result from the ‘Admission’ portal by providing valid login credentials. If any candidate finds any mismatch/ error in the NID prelims result, then he/she can apply for re-checking between February 28 to March 2 for the M.Des course and March 30 to April 1 for the B.Des course. Candidates who will pass the NID DAT 2023 prelims exam can sit for the NID DAT 2023 mains exam.

    NID DAT 2023 Expected Cut-off 

    NID Institute

    Categories

    Open

    Gen - EWS

    OBC - NCL

    SC

    ST

    PwD

    NID Ahmedabad

    96.84

    65.96

    79.41

    65.27

    63.49

    52.16

    NID Andhra Pradesh

    94.17

    NE

    71.72

    53.33

    50.51

    47.98

    NID Haryana

    91.15

    NE

    65.82

    46.12

    47.91

    46.33

    NID Madhya Pradesh

    88.16

    NE

    60.95

    50.17

    46.19

    NE

    NID Assam

    87.10

    NE

    57.17

    45.98

    NE

    NE

    Also Read: PSEB 2023: Punjab Govt School Principal Announces Free Air Travel to Board Exam Merit Holders

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories