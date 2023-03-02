NID DAT 2023: Result Rechecking Link to Close Today, Apply at admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2023 Rechecking Applications: The National Institute of Design will close the NID DAT 2023 Prelim Result Rechecking facility today. According to the notification, the link will be active until 4 PM today. Candidates who have appeared for the NID DAT 2023 exams and wish to give their results for rechecking can submit their request through the link available here.

The link for students to apply for rechecking is available on the official website. Candidates applying for the NID DAT 2023 rechecking process are required to visit the official website and enter the email id and password in the link given. After the prelim exams, NID will be conducting the DAT Main exams from March 20, 2023.

NID DAT Prelim result rechecking link is available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can also apply for the result rechecking process through the link available below.

NID DAT 2023 Rechecking Login - Click Here

How to apply for NID DAT 2023 Result Rechecking

The NID DAT M.Des Result Rechecking link is available on the official website. To apply for the result rechecking students can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the NID DAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the NID DAT 2023 Result Rechecking link

Step 3: Enter the Email ID and Password

Step 4: Enter the details in the rechecking form

Step 5: Review all details and click on the final submission

NID DAT 2023 M.Des Main Exam Schedule:

According to the dates available on the official website, the NID DAT 2023 main exams will begin on March 20, 2023, with the Film & Video Communication paper and end on April 19, 2023, with the Digital Game Design exam. NID will also simultaneously conduct the interviews for the students from March 20 to April 20, 2023.

NID DAT Main Exam Schedule - Click Here

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Today, Check Exam Pattern and Guidelines Here