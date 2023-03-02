    NID DAT 2023: Result Rechecking Link to Close Today, Apply at admissions.nid.edu

    National Institute of Design will close the NID DAT M.Des Prelim exam result rechecking window today. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the rechecking application through the link available here.

    Updated: Mar 2, 2023 10:37 IST
    NID DAT 2023 Prelim Rechecking
    NID DAT 2023 Prelim Rechecking

    NID DAT 2023 Rechecking Applications: The National Institute of Design will close the NID DAT 2023 Prelim Result Rechecking facility today. According to the notification, the link will be active until 4 PM today. Candidates who have appeared for the NID DAT 2023 exams and wish to give their results for rechecking can submit their request through the link available here. 

    The link for students to apply for rechecking is available on the official website. Candidates applying for the NID DAT 2023 rechecking process are required to visit the official website and enter the email id and password in the link given. After the prelim exams, NID will be conducting the DAT Main exams from March 20, 2023. 

    NID DAT Prelim result rechecking link is available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can also apply for the result rechecking process through the link available below.

    NID DAT 2023 Rechecking Login - Click Here

    How to apply for NID DAT 2023 Result Rechecking

    The NID DAT M.Des Result Rechecking link is available on the official website. To apply for the result rechecking students can follow the steps provided here. 

    Step 1: Visit the NID DAT 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the NID DAT 2023 Result Rechecking link

    Step 3: Enter the Email ID and Password 

    Step 4: Enter the details in the rechecking form 

    Step 5: Review all details and click on the final submission 

    NID DAT 2023 M.Des Main Exam Schedule: 

    According to the dates available on the official website, the NID DAT 2023 main exams will begin on March 20, 2023, with the  Film & Video Communication paper and end on April 19, 2023, with the Digital Game Design exam. NID will also simultaneously conduct the interviews for the students from March 20 to April 20, 2023. 

    NID DAT Main Exam Schedule - Click Here

    Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Today, Check Exam Pattern and Guidelines Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification