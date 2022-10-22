    NID DAT Registration 2023 Starts at admissions.nid.edu, Apply Till 16 Dec, Get Direct Link

    NID DAT registration 2023 has started from today. Interested candidates can apply for BDes and MDes in online mode at admissions.nid.edu. The last date to apply for NID DAT 2023 is 16th December 2022. Get direct link here 

    Updated: Oct 22, 2022 12:37 IST
    NID DAT Registration 2023 Starts
    NID DAT Registration 2023 Starts

    NID DAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Institute of Design (NID) has released the application form for NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) for admission to BDes and MDes programmes. Candidates can register for NID DAT 2023 in online mode at the official website - admissions.nid.edu. The last date for NID DAT registration 2023 is 16th December 2022.

    Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before they fill up the application form. The NID DAT 2023 preliminary exam for BDes and MDes courses is scheduled to be held on 8th January 2023. To get admission, candidates have to appear for NID DAT prelims. Further, those qualifying in the exam will be eligible to appear for the DAT Main exam.

    NID DAT Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    NID DAT 2023 Dates 

    Events 

    BDes Dates 

    MDes Dates

    NID application form

    22nd October 2022

    22nd October 2022

    Last date to apply

    16th December 2022 (4 PM)

    16th December 2022 (4 PM)

    NID DAT registration with late fees 

    16th to 19th December 2022

    16th to 19th December 2022

    Application correction facility

    20th to 22nd December 2022

    20th to 22nd December 2022

    NID DAT admit card

    30th December 2022

    30th December 2022

    NID DAT (prelims)

    8th January 2023

    8th January 2023

    NID DAT result

    30th March 2023

    28th February 2023

    Rechecking Request for DAT prelims

    30th March to 1st April 2022

    28th February to 2nd March 2023

    Admit card for NID DAT mains

    14th April 2023

    9th March 2023

    NID MAINS

    29th to 30th April 2023

    20th March to 23rd April 2023

    NID MAINS result

    18th May 2023

    16th May 2023

    Window for submission of preference

    18th to 19th May 2023

    18th to 19th May 2023

    Rechecking request for DAT mains 

    18th to 19th May 2023

    16th to 17th May 2023

    Payment of fees and uploading of documents

    25th to 26th May 2023

    16th to 19th May 2023

    Provisional offer letter for NID admission

    First week of June 2023

    First week of June 2023

    Who are eligible for NID DAT Registration 2023 for BDes? 

    As per the officials, candidates who have passed or will be appearing for the higher secondary (10+2) qualifying exams in the academic year 2022 - 23 in any stream (Science, Arts, Commerce, Humanities etc.) are eligible to apply for the DAT 2023 exam. Also, they must not have been born before July 2003 (age relaxation available for reserved category aspirants). 

    Who are eligible for NID DAT Registration 2023 for MDes? 

    Only those candidates who have a Bachelor's degree of a minimum 4-year duration in any specialization, or a full-time Diploma of a minimum 4-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture will be eligible to fill the NID DAT application form 2023. 

    How To Apply for NID DAT 2023? 

    To submit the application form for NID Design Aptitude Test, candidates have to visit the official website - admissions.nid.edu. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to fill their application form for NID Entrance Exam 2023 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of NID - admissions.nid.edu.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on register for NID.
    • 3rd Step - Login and fill out the application form by entering all the asked details.
    • 4th Step - Now, select the course.
    • 5th Step - Upload photograph, signature and pay the application fees and submit the form.  

