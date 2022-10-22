NID DAT Registration 2023 Starts at admissions.nid.edu, Apply Till 16 Dec, Get Direct Link

NID DAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Institute of Design (NID) has released the application form for NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) for admission to BDes and MDes programmes. Candidates can register for NID DAT 2023 in online mode at the official website - admissions.nid.edu. The last date for NID DAT registration 2023 is 16th December 2022.

Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before they fill up the application form. The NID DAT 2023 preliminary exam for BDes and MDes courses is scheduled to be held on 8th January 2023. To get admission, candidates have to appear for NID DAT prelims. Further, those qualifying in the exam will be eligible to appear for the DAT Main exam.

NID DAT Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

NID DAT 2023 Dates

Events BDes Dates MDes Dates NID application form 22nd October 2022 22nd October 2022 Last date to apply 16th December 2022 (4 PM) 16th December 2022 (4 PM) NID DAT registration with late fees 16th to 19th December 2022 16th to 19th December 2022 Application correction facility 20th to 22nd December 2022 20th to 22nd December 2022 NID DAT admit card 30th December 2022 30th December 2022 NID DAT (prelims) 8th January 2023 8th January 2023 NID DAT result 30th March 2023 28th February 2023 Rechecking Request for DAT prelims 30th March to 1st April 2022 28th February to 2nd March 2023 Admit card for NID DAT mains 14th April 2023 9th March 2023 NID MAINS 29th to 30th April 2023 20th March to 23rd April 2023 NID MAINS result 18th May 2023 16th May 2023 Window for submission of preference 18th to 19th May 2023 18th to 19th May 2023 Rechecking request for DAT mains 18th to 19th May 2023 16th to 17th May 2023 Payment of fees and uploading of documents 25th to 26th May 2023 16th to 19th May 2023 Provisional offer letter for NID admission First week of June 2023 First week of June 2023

Who are eligible for NID DAT Registration 2023 for BDes?

As per the officials, candidates who have passed or will be appearing for the higher secondary (10+2) qualifying exams in the academic year 2022 - 23 in any stream (Science, Arts, Commerce, Humanities etc.) are eligible to apply for the DAT 2023 exam. Also, they must not have been born before July 2003 (age relaxation available for reserved category aspirants).

Who are eligible for NID DAT Registration 2023 for MDes?

Only those candidates who have a Bachelor's degree of a minimum 4-year duration in any specialization, or a full-time Diploma of a minimum 4-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture will be eligible to fill the NID DAT application form 2023.

How To Apply for NID DAT 2023?

To submit the application form for NID Design Aptitude Test, candidates have to visit the official website - admissions.nid.edu. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to fill their application form for NID Entrance Exam 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NID - admissions.nid.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on register for NID.

3rd Step - Login and fill out the application form by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Now, select the course.

5th Step - Upload photograph, signature and pay the application fees and submit the form.

