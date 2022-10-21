DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Extends 1st Allotment Seat Acceptance Deadline at admission.uod.ac.in

DU Admissions 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has extended the CSAS seat acceptance last date against the 1st allocation list. As per the extended dates, the candidates can accept the DU UG allocated seat till 22nd October 2022. The last date for admission fee payment is 24th October till 5 PM. Now, the colleges can verify and approve the DU UG admission online applications till 23rd October 2022.

Candidates can accept DU UG allotted seats in online mode on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Earlier, Delhi University informed that over 60,863 candidates had accepted seats allocated to them by 7 pm on 20th October 2022 (Thursday).

DU UG Admission Seat Acceptance Window for Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU UG Admission Dates 2022

Events Dates Last date to accept seats 22nd October 2022 (11.59 AM) Colleges to verify and approve online applications 23rd October 2022 (2 PM) Last date of online payment 24th October 2022 (5 PM)

DU UG Admission 2022 Seat Acceptance Extension Notice

As per the official notification released, it has been mentioned that - "The candidates who have been allocated a seat in CSAS round 1 must accept allocation through dashboard. Henceforth, on receiving the approval from college principal, they must proceed to pay the fee to confirm admission." DU will release the CSAS second and third merit lists on 30th October and 10th November respectively, followed by a DU spot allocation list on 22nd November 2022.

Documents Required For DU UG Admission 2022

As per the official notice, the documents required to get admission in Delhi University UG are - class 10 and 12 marksheet (self-attested), transfer certificate, one photo identification card (Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver’s license or passport), passport-sized photos, category certificate (if applicable). Also, ECA or sports certificates, if the candidate is applying through ECA/ sports categories.

Also Read: JNU 1st Merit List 2022 (OUT): JNU Releases First Merit List For UG, COP and Integrated Programmes at jnuee.jnu.ac.in