NID DAT Result 2023 BDes Result Rechecking Window Close Today, Apply at nid.edu

NID DAT 2023 Result Rechecking: The National Institute of Design will close the NID DAT 2023 Result rechecking window today - March 20, 2023. According to the official notification, the NID DAT 2023 Result Rechecking window will close at 4 PM today. Candidates who have appeared for the B.Des entrance exams and want to get their results rechecked can apply for the same through the link available on the official website.

To apply for the NID DAT 2023 Result rechecking process, students need to visit the official website and log in using their email ID and Password. NID DAT 2023 Prelim results for the B.Des programme were announced on March 16, 2023. Students who have qualified the NID DAT 2023 prelim exams will be eligible to appear for the NID DAT 2023 main exams scheduled to be held from April 29 to 30, 2023.

The NID DAT 2023 Prelim result rechecking window is available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. A direct link for students to complete the rechecking applications is also available here.

NID DAT 2023 Result Rechecking Window - Click Here

NID DAT 2023 - How to Complete the Result Rechecking Application

The NID DAT 2023 Result rechecking window for the NID DAT B.Des programme is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the rechecking application.

Step 1: Visit the NID DAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the NID DAT 2023 Result rechecking window

Step 3: Enter the Email ID and Password in the result link

Step 4: Fill in the application and submit the requisite fee

Step 5: Click on the final submission

NID DAT 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to the B.Des and M.Des programmes offered in the institution. Students clearing the NID DAT prelim exams will be able to appear for the main exams based on which the final exams will be conducted.

