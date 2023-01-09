NIFT 2023 Application Correction Window Opens at nift.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

NIFT 2023: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has opened the correction window for the NIFT 2023 application form. Candidates willing to make corrections in their application form must do the same on the official website i.e. nift.ac.in.They can log in to the online portal by entering the application form number, registered ID, and date of birth. Only those candidates who had filled out the form will be able to make the required changes.

Candidates must make the necessary modifications in the NIFT 2023 application form before the deadline i.e. January 12, 2023. After this, the window will be closed and no changes will be exercised. They can edit gender, nationality, e-mail address, address, category, sub-category, and educational details in the NIFT entrance exam correction facility.

NIFT 2023 Application Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

NIFT 2023 Important Dates

Event Date NIFT 2023 application form correction window January 9 to 12, 2023 NIFT admit card date January 15, 2023 NIFT exam date 2023 for UG & PG course February 5, 2023

How to Edit NIFT 2023 Application Form?

Authorities have opened the application correction portal for NIFT 2023. Candidates who wish to make certain changes in their form are allowed to do so at nift.ac.in till January 12, 2023. They can follow these steps to edit-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nift.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the Admissions section

Step 3: Go to registrations for admissions 2023

Step 4 : New login window will appear

Step 5: Enter application no., ID and DOB

Step 6: Edit the NIFT 2023 application form

Step 7: Click on the submit button

What cannot be modified in NIFT 2023 application form?

The NIFT 2023 candidates will not be allowed to edit or choose the designated examination centre. In case, after the editing of the NIFT application form 2023, the candidates are found to be ineligible for the entrance examination, the fee will not be refunded.

