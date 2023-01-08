NIFT 2023: Online Registration With Late Fee Closes Today, Apply at nift.ac.in

NIFT 2023: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will close the registration portal with late fees today, January 8, 2023. Candidates who fulfil the required eligibility criteria can apply for various design programmes at the official website. The NIFT entrance exam date 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2023.

As per the latest notification, applicants will be able to apply with the submission of a late fee amount of Rs 5,000 in addition to the applicable registration fee and this online process is to be completed by today. Also, make sure to fill out all details correctly during the online application form submission.

Information in the application forms is to be provided carefully otherwise candidature will not be considered for admission in 2023. The application fee amount is Rs 3000 for the General category whereas Rs 1500 for SC/ ST/ PWD categories plus a late fee of Rs 5000. The NIFT entrance exam is held to test candidates who wish to pursue graduate and postgraduate design courses at the National Institute of Foreign Trade (NIFT).

NIFT Registration 2023 - Apply Here

How to fill out the NIFT Application Form 2023

Candidates who are applying for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 must take care of the eligibility criteria and guidelines before proceeding to the online application. Here are a few easy steps to register for UG or PG programmes at NIFT.

Step 1- Go to the official NIFT website - niftadmissions.in

Step 2- Look for the UG/PG/PhD section in which you have to apply

Step 3 - Go to the link available “click here to apply”

Step 4 - Go through the important applications instructions

Step 5 - Then click on the “New Registration” link

Step 6 - Enter your Aadhaar Card number and click on “Get OTP”

Step 7 - Enter the OTP received on your mobile number to proceed further with registration

Step 8 - Fill out all the details asked in the NIFT application form

Step 9 - Upload all the documents needed in the accepted formats

Step 10 - Pay the NIFT 2023 registration fee

Step 11 - Submit the registration form and check the application status

Step 12 - Download the NIFT application confirmation page and save it for future proposes

The correction window will be opened from January 9 where applicants will be allowed to edit or change their details in the application forms through cms NIFT login. However, candidates are advised to avoid mistakes while filling out the application forms for 2023. They can download their NIFT admit card at the official website with a cms NIFT login from January 15, 2023.

NIFT 2023 Admission Important Dates

Events Dates Registration starts November 1, 2022 Registration deadline without late fee December 31, 2022 Registration deadline with late fee January 1 to 8, 2023 Application correction window January 9 to 12, 2023 Admit card 2023 release date January 15, 2023 NIFT 2023 entrance exam date February 5, 2023

Also Read: XAT 2023: Exam Today, Check Important Guidelines Here