NIFT 2024 Application Form Releases Soon, Know How To Apply Here

NIFT 2024 Applications: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will start the application process for the NIFT 2024 session soon in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the NIFT 2024 to get admission into various design courses can fill out the application form through the official website - niftadmissions.in.

To get register, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details in the NIFT 2024 application form. They need to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee before submitting the applications. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.

NIFT 2024 Application - Direct Link (To be available soon)

NIFT 2024 Application Fee

As per the past year’s trends, candidates can check the fee details in the table below:



Category Fees General category Rs 3,000 SC, ST, PwD categories Rs 1,500

How to apply for NIFT 2024 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the NIFT 2024 registration form.

Step 1: Visit the official website - niftadmissions.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for NIFT 2024

Step 3: Register using the necessary details as asked

Step 4: Make the online payment of the NIFT 2024 registration fee

Step 5: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future use

