NIFT Admissions 2023: Check Guidelines and Required Documents for Seat Allocation Here

NIFT Admissions 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has issued the guidelines and do’s and don't's for the seat allocation process. Candidates who have qualified for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 can check out the important guidelines as well as the list of required documents here.

Shortlisted candidates are advised to keep the mandatory documents scanned and handy before uploading them on the official website i.e. nift.ac.in. The list of mandatory documents includes an undertaking regarding anti-ragging (Annexure-II), an undertaking regarding the refund of the fee (Annexure-IV), and a medical certificate (format enclosed).

NIFT Admission 2023 Important Guidelines

The authorities have released important guidelines that the candidates are required to keep in mind. They can check out a few protocols here.

Do’s

Candidates are required to choose a maximum number of preferences while filling campus/course preferences at the time of registration for seat allocation.

They must carefully analyse available options based on their CMR while choosing the course and campus preferences.

They must be aware that only the Campus/Courses for which they have filled preference will be taken into consideration. Even if there are vacant seats on other Campuses, an applicant who has not selected that Campus/Course in the preference list will not be considered for admission there.

Check & fill in preferences for academic programmes in your Domicile campus if eligible.

Fill in preference at NIFT Srinagar if eligible for Kashmiri migrant quota.

Check regularly for announcements of NIFT seat allocation rounds.

Don't's

Candidates should not fill in preferences of campus/course you are not willing to join

Candidates must not lock their preferences till they are sure of their choices and the order of preferences. However, do not miss locking your choice before the last date. They will be auto-locked at the deadline.

He/she not wait for the last day/ time for filling up preferences. There will be no extension.

Candidates should not withdraw from the admission process until absolutely sure. This option cannot be changed.

They must not select "freeze" option if you are waiting for allotment of a campus/course of higher precedence in any subsequent round.

They must not upload wrong/ incorrect/ outdated documents. Nonverification of documents for any reason may deny you your chance for admission.

They are advised to pay the fee to confirm seats before the deadline.

