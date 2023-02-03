NIOS 10, 12 Exam Fee Submission Deadline Extended, Check Subject-wise Revised Fees

NIOS 10, 12 Public Exam Fee 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the fee submission deadline for Class 10th, 12th exams for the April-May Session. As per the extended dates, the NIOS 10, 12 Public Exam fees with a late charge of Rs 100 per subject could be paid till today-February 6, 2023. Whereas, the date for submitting a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per subject by eligible learners has been extended till February 15, 2023.

Previously, the registration portal for NIOS Class 10, 12 exams 2023 without any late fee was live between December 1 and January 28, 2023. However, due to the failure of submitting forms on time, late charges have been imposed. Candidates can register with a late fee on the official website i.e. nios.ac.in. They can check the subject-wise revised fee schedule below.

NIOS Exam Fees 2023: Revised schedule

Particulars Exam Fee Theory Exams Rs 250 per subject Practical Exams Rs 120 per subject Online Processing fees Rs 50 per student For all learners with late fee of Rs. 100/- per subject From January 29 to February 3, 2023, For all learners with a consolidated late fee of Rs.1500/- per learner From February 4 to 7, 2023

NIOS Board Important Notice for Class 12 Students

The board has notified students registering for the NIOS Class 12 exam 2023 (April-May) that there must be a minimum two-year gap between passing Class 10th and passing Class 12th.

"It is the responsibility of the learners (who have passed class 10th in October 2021 or April 2022 and are registered to appear in Class 12th) to submit the exam fee for not more than 4 subjects for the public exams for Senior Secondary courses to be held in April-May 2023 session," NIOS board said in a statement.

