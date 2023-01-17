NIOS Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 April-May Fee Submission Dates Extended

NIOS Exam 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling has extended the last date for students to complete the registration process for the NIOS 10th and 12th April-May Exam 2023. According to the revised schedule released, the last date for students to submit the registration fee with late fee has been extended to January 30, 2023.

A late fee of Rs. 100 will be applicable for students who submit the registration fee between January 26 to 30, 2023. Candidates can submit the registration fee through the link available on the official website nios.ac.in.

The last date for students enrolled in stream 1, Block-1 for April 2023 and unsuccessful eligible students of the previous exam to submit the registration fee is January 25, 2023 and the last date for eligible candidates with a consolidated late fee of Rs. 1500/- to submit their registration fee is February 4, 2023.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Registration Fee Submission Schedule

Event Date January 11 to 25, 2023 Students enrolled in stream 1, Block-1 for April 2023 and unsuccessful eligible students January 26 to 30, 2023 Eligible candidates with a late fee of Rs. 100/- January 31, to February 4, 2023 Eligible candidates with consolidated fee of Rs. 1500/-

Steps to register for NIOS 10th and 12th Exam 2023

Candidates who will be appearing for the NIOS Class 10 and 12 Exam 2023 can visit the official website of NIOS or follow the steps given here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the NIOS official website

Step 2: Click on the Admissions

Step 3: Visit the Exam and Result link and click on the ‘Pay Exam Fee April/ May 2023 link

Step 4: Enter the Enrolment number and click on submit

Step 5: Submit the Registration fee and click on the final submission

