    NMAT 2022 Registrations Close Today: Apply at nmat.nmims.in, Get Direct Link Here

    NMAT 2022 Registration window to close today. Candidates eligible to apply for NMAT 2022 can visit the official website or click on the link given here to complete the registration and application process. 

    Updated: Oct 10, 2022 17:17 IST
    NMAT 2022 Registrations
    NMAT 2022 Registrations

    NMAT 2022 Registration: NMIMS will close the NMAT 2022 Registration window today. According to the schedule available, the last date for students to register for NMAT 2022 is October 10, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the NMAT 2022 exams can visit the official website of NMIMS to complete the registration and application process.

    NMAT 2022 Registration link is available on the official website - nmat.nmims.in. To register for the exams, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link provided. After completing the registration process candidates will be able to complete the application form and submit the online application fee. 

    NMAT 2022 Registrations Link - Click Here

    Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to complete the NMAT 2022 Registrations. 

    NMAT 2022 Registrations

    According to the schedule given, the last date for candidates to submit the NMAT 2022 Registration and application is October 10, 2022. Eligible candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the online registration link provided. 

    Step 1: Visit the NMAT 2022 NMIMS official website

    Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Now’ link on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link given

    Step 4: Click on ‘Step 2’ and enter the GMAC ID created during the registration

    Step 5: Fill in all necessary details and submit the application form

    Step 6: Review the filled application and submit

