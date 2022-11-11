NMMS 2022: Scholarship Exam Admit Card released at bseh.org.in, Get Direct Link Here

NMMS 2022 Admit Card: National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Exam 2022 Admit Card has been released on the official website today - November 11, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the NMMS Scholarship exams can download the admit card through the link available on the official website.

NMMS Scholarship 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by students when appearing for the exams. The NMMS Scholarship Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Haryana Board of School Education. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the Student Name and Mobile Number.

NMMS Scholarship 2022 Admit Card is available on the official website - bseh.org.in. A direct link for students to download the NMMS Admit Card 2022 is also provided here.

NMMS 2022 Admit Card Link - Click Here

How to download NMMS Admit Card 2022

The NMMS Scholarship Admit Card 2022 is available on the official website of the Haryana Board of School Education. Candidates can download the NMMS 2922 Admit Card through the link available here or by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the Haryana Board official website

Step 2: Click on the NMMS Admit Card Link

Step 3: Click on Admit Card and enter the Student Name and Mobile Number

Step 4: Download the NMMS 2022 Admit Card for further reference

The NMMS 2022 Admit Card will contain the candidate's details along with the exam schedule, exam centre details, and exam day instructions. The NMMS 2022 Exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2022. Students appearing for the exams must make sure to carry with them the admit card and the valid ID proof with them.

The NMMS Scholarship exams are for students who are from families with an annual income below 3.5 Lakhs. Eligible candidates who qualify the exams with the required marks will receive the scholarship amount.

Also Read: Rajasthan BSTC Edit Window 2022 Extended till 11 Nov, Make Changes in Rajasthan Pre DElEd Form at panjiyakpredeled.in