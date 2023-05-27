Assam NMMS Result 2023 Declared, Download Scores Via Bidyarthi App

Assam NMMS Result 2023: The Assam Directorate of Secondary Education (ADSE) has declared the National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) results. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check out their scores on the Bidyarthi mobile application. The authorities have released the result in PDF form. Candidates must note that the NMMS result 2023 assam could not be published on the official website.

The official statement of the same reads, “We regret to state that the PDF file could not be uploaded to this website due to the large memory size of the Result PDF. You are, therefore requested kindly to visit 'Bidyarthi' mobile app which is available in the Google Play Store.”

"The result is also highlighted at the top of the app menu. Touch the news highlight and wait a few seconds/minutes to download the result," reads the official website.

How to Access Assam NMMS Result 2023?

As per the authorities’ statement, nmms result 2023 assam has been uploaded on the Bidyarthi app. Examinees can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the scores-

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store

Step 2: Search and download the Bidyarthi application

Step 3: Sign in/up using login credentials

Step 4: Click on option saying scheme and then select NMMS

Step 5: Assam NMMS result 2023 will appear on screen

Step 6: View PDF and download it

Step 7: Keep at least 2 hard copies for future reference

What is Assam NMMS Scholarship scheme?

The authorities have recently released the Assam NMMS Result 2023. This Centrally Sponsored Scheme “National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS)” was launched in May 2008.Under this scheme,

Scholarships are awarded to gifted or meritorious students whose parental income is not more than Rs. 1,50,000/- per annum.

Students studying as regular students in class IX, X, XI, and XII in Government, Government-aided, and local body schools for a maximum period of four years.

The amount of the scholarship will be Rs. 12000/- per annum @ Rs. 1000 per month.

