NMMS Scholarship 2023-24: Education Ministry Starts Application for NMMS Scheme for Classes 9 to 12 Students

NMMS Scholarship 2023-24: The Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Ministry of Education, has started the registration for the National Merit cum Means Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) online. Students can apply at the official website of the National Scholarship Portal (NSP): scholarships.gov.in. The last date to apply for the scholarship is November 30.

The scholarship will be awarded to meritorious students of classes 9 to 12 belonging to economically weaker sections. The objective of providing this scholarship is to reduce the dropout rate of students in class 8 and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.

Who are eligible for NMMS Scholarship Scheme 2023?

As per the details available, the students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000 per annum are eligible for the scheme. The students must have secured at least 55% marks or equivalent grades in the class 7 exam to appear in the selection test for the award of NMMS scholarship. Those belonging to SC and ST categories will be given a 5% relaxation in the minimum qualifying marks.

NMMS Scholarship Scheme Renewal

The ministry said one lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from class 9 annually and upon their continuation/renewal in classes 10 to 12 for students studying in state government, government-aided, and local body schools. The students are awarded a scholarship of Rs 12,000 per annum. The scholarship amount is disbursed directly into the bank account of the selected students by electronic transfer through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode.

Verification of NMMS Scholarship

There are two levels of verification for the applications on NSP: the first being institution/ School level by the Institute Nodal Officer (INO) which will be conducted on December 15 and the second by the District Nodal Officer (DNO) which will be held on December 30, 2023.

Also Read: J-K NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Begins for 2019 to 2022 Candidates